Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos' Senior Bowl Takeaways: Day 1 | South Team

Erick Trickel

Senior Bowl week is underway in Mobile, AL, and the South Team was up for the first practice. We learn a lot about these draft prospects during Senior Bowl week, especially during the practices. 

From one-on-one drills to team period, it all plays a role in how a prospect's draft stock ultimately takes shape. What did we learn from day one of Senior Bowl practices? Here are my takeaways. 

Stay tuned as there will be practice updates all week long for both teams following each day's practice sessions. 

Steven Montez, QB, Colorado: He showed improved footwork from working with QB guru Jordan Palmer, the same coach who worked with Drew Lock leading up to the 2019 draft. Despite the improvements, Montez was still making some poor throws. He also had an interception on the day. 

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon: He made quick and strong throws, although his velocity isn’t upper-echelon. He is able to put a decent spin on the ball. Herbert was undoubtedly the best quarterback on the South squad. 

Van Jefferson, WR, Florida: He ran really quick routes, making sharp cuts. His footwork looked great and it's clear that he is taking advantage of the opportunity. 

Collin Johnson, WR, Texas: He's 6-foot-6 but his route-running doesn't show it. It was a surprise to see his routes being as quick and clean as they were. 

John Simpson, IOL, Clemson: He had a very rough day. The coaches didn’t make it easy with the matchup he was facing for a lot of one-on-one reps, but Simpson failed the trial by fire. He will need to bounce back as the week goes on. 

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Logan Stenberg, IOL, Kentucky: He showed off good power in practice. There were technical issues, but his power was able to hide some of those issues. 

Ben Bartch, IOL, St. John's: He showed that he belonged at the Senior Bowl. Bartch is the only Division III player there, and he was one of the best looking linemen today. Tough, physical, mobile. 

Darnay Holmes, DB, Cal: He was a weigh-in loser, but when it came time to practice, he was a big winner. His size may not be ideal, but Holmes is physical and is an ultra competitor. There are concerns about how grabby he was, which means he needs to learn how to be physical without grabbing. 

Dane Jackson, DB, Pitt: He was hit or miss in coverage. Jackson did get beat a few times, but also had strong coverage as well. It goes without saying, but he needs to clean up the issues that are seeing him get beat. 

Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina: The star of the day for the South Team, Kinlaw was dominant against the interior offensive linemen at practice on Tuesday and he beat up on Simpson multiple times. Kinlaw's size, power, and quickness is tough for these offensive line guys to handle. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Good stuff. This is how I learn about the draft class each year. Thanks, Erick.

RickyBobby_0815
RickyBobby_0815

Great article, good way for us fans to learn more about players outside of round 1.

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Senior Bowl: 5 Defensive Prospects on Broncos' Radar

These five defensive prospects competing in Mobile this week would be a great fit for Vic Fangio scheme.

Erick Trickel

by

Mazekl

Denver Broncos Mock Offseason: Re-Signings, Free Agency & 7-Round Draft

It's time to lay the blueprint of a full offseason plan of attack for the Broncos in 2020.

Erick Trickel

by

DBM1059

4 Reasons the Broncos Passed on Hiring Kyle Shanahan as Head Coach

With the Niners headed to the Super Bowl, Broncos fans want to know why Kyle Shanahan was passed over for Vance Joseph.

Chad Jensen

by

Arbbq

Mike & Kyle Shanahan Become First Ever Father-Son Duo to Lead NFL Teams to Super Bowl as Head Coaches

The Shanahan boys made history by virtue of San Francisco's advancement to Super Bowl LIV.

Chad Jensen

by

Little Phil

Senior Bowl Weigh-Ins/Medicals: 5 Winners & 5 Losers | Defense

Which defensive prospects saw their stock rise and fall as a result of the Senior Bowl weigh-ins/medical checks?

Erick Trickel

by

smilinassassin

Broncos' Senior Bowl Takeaways: Day 1 | North Team

What did we learn about the North Team prospects on the Broncos' radar on day one of Senior Bowl practices?

Erick Trickel

by

smilinassassin

Here are the Positions Broncos are Likely to Prioritize at Pick 15 in the Draft

What positions should be on the table for Denver in round one?

BobMorris

by

Broncosfreak7

What type of Running Back do the Broncos Need to Add in the 2020 Offseason?

What is the best way to complement Phillip Lindsay in the Broncos' backfield?

Erick Trickel

by

CUBuffinTX

Drew Lock's Aptitude as a Quick Learner Sets him up to Thrive in Shurmur's new Scheme

Springing a new system on a second-year quarterback isn't ideal but fortunately for the Broncos, learning is nothing new for Drew Lock.

KeithCummings

by

btheball

Senior Bowl: 5 Offensive Prospects on Broncos' Radar

These five offensive prospects competing in Mobile this week would be a great fit for the Broncos.

Erick Trickel

by

Jefffrey55