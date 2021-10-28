Von Miller has been a saving grace for the Denver Broncos because the defense has not been able to get consistent pressure from the edge rush outside of him. Of course, it doesn't help that Bradley Chubb has been injured, but the 'next man up' mantra hasn't worked.

Malik Reed and Jonathon Cooper did provide Denver a solid outing in Week 7 after Miller went down but neither has been consistent this season. Adding to the Broncos' need at the position is the fact that Miller and Reed are set to be free agents after this season.

Miller will be unrestricted and able to sign anywhere, while Reed with be a restricted free agent for Denver. The good news for the Broncos is, the 2022 draft's edge class is insanely talented with multiple options.

Let's break down the six that would make sense for the Broncos.

Kayvon Thibodeaux | Oregon

This is one of those options that is a long shot for the Broncos unless they end up with the No. 1 overall pick. Thibodeaux is the favorite for being the first to hear his name called on Draft Day because of how insanely talented he is as a pass rusher. He is an all-around threat at the edge position because his run defense is strong and he doesn't do poorly when dropping into coverage to catch the quarterback off-guard.

Thibodeaux needs to most work by refining all the tools and pass-rushing weapons in his arsenal while adding a few more moves. There will also need to be time spent in the weight room to add a little more muscle to his frame to help handle the power at the NFL level. Thibodeaux has so much talent and ability, which is why he is up there with the elite edge prospects of years past like Miller, Myles Garrett, and Chase Young.

George Karlaftis | Purdue

Karlaftis is a powerful edge rusher with a motor that never stops, and he does such a good job to bully his way through offensive linemen. That power helps him out so much when defending the run as he sets a hard edge and can use his power to get off blocks. While most of his game is based on strength and power, there are some finesse moves in Karlaftis' arsenal to keep things difficult for blockers.

There needs work to refine his skill-sets and add more to his overall arsenal to get after quarterbacks. Getting Karlaftis to attack with a plan more consistently will also be beneficial and improve his hand technique to break down blocks. While he is still relatively raw as a player, he has taken strides forward as this season goes on and still has so much more room to grow.

Aidan Hutchinson | Michigan

Despite being as built as he is, Hutchinson is a great athlete and a smooth pass rusher. He is the type of player that you can line up just about anywhere and watch him impact the play with remarkable consistency. His game is centered around power, but he is plenty explosive and with enough burst to close quickly.

While his 2020 season ended early with a leg injury, it hasn't bothered Hutchinson this season, but there may be concerns about lingering issues in the future. He can do with work to break down blocks better with more technique and control to his game. However, his hands will stall with their attack, leading to him getting stuck on blocks, so that is another crucial area for improvement.

Drake Jackson | USC

Jackson's length is outstanding and he uses it so well to wrap around offensive tackles to get to whoever has the ball. His athleticism is great and he does a good job of using it when reacting to the developing play. The athleticism he brings is hard to match in college and opens up so much with what NFL teams could do with him on defense.

Right now, Jackson is more of an athlete than a football player, with the technique lagging. His run defense is also an issue as he doesn't set a hard edge, and if he doesn't skirt around his block, he has almost no impact. There is no refinement to his game as he has been able to win with athleticism, so there will need to be a lot of work to achieve those techniques for the NFL level.

Myjai Sanders | Cincinnati

Sanders is another lengthy edge defender who is explosive off the snap. There is an excellent tempo with his pass rush, but he keeps his rush calm and works with a good plan of attack. He uses the length, speed, and athleticism exceptionally well as a pass rusher and a run defender.

Sanders' build does bring about concerns for the NFL with a narrow frame because he can be easy to uproot when defending against the run. In addition, there isn't any power to his game, so if blockers can shut down the speed, he is taken out of the play. It's also concerning that he isn't very flexible, making it hard to turn the corner at the top of the arch.

Zach Harrison | Ohio State

Another draft and another Ohio State pass rusher. Harrison isn't close to the Bosa brothers' level, let alone Young, but he is still a good prospect. Harrison's athleticism has carried him a long way in college, but he keeps it under control and executes his job at hand. His game also has good enough power that doesn't limit him to a single type as a pass rusher.

However, as a player, he isn't smooth, fluid, or flexible and has to win on that straight line attack or fail. Run plays that force him to change his direction will catch him up and open up a running lane. There also needs to be improvements to his pad level and leverage, especially against the run.

