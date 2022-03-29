Finding Broncos: Joshua Williams | CB | Fayetteville State

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 195 pounds

195 pounds Arms: 32-7/8 inches

32-7/8 inches Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.53

Vertical Jump: 36 inches

Broad Jump: 124 inches

Stats

*N/A

Pros

Williams has tremendous size, length, and speed to live out on the boundary.

He will square up into his tackles, stick his shoulder into the gut, and drive through.

He uses his length exceptionally well to challenge the catch point, even if he isn't in the perfect position.

His footwork has good quickness.

He does a good job of lurking in coverage and has reactive athleticism to bait quarterbacks.

He has a lot of wasted movement, but his reactionary athleticism is tremendous and helps cover up the issues.

His instincts are good, and he has good eye balance working in zone coverage to keep track of the quarterbacks' eyes and receivers.

Williams isn't afraid to mix it up as a run defender, which is becoming more and more of a must in the NFL.

He seems to have a good football IQ, but it will be interesting to see how he holds up with the jump in competition.

Cons

Williams can get caught on blockers on runs to the outside.

He needs to work with a better bend in coverage.

There is a lot of wasted movement with his change of direction.

He will get off-balance often through transitions.

While he tries to use leverage in coverage, he struggles to sustain it.

His timing can be off on specific routes because of wasted steps that he needs due to agility issues.

There is no doubt the jump in competition is highly concerning.

He plays with a forward lean with pads in front of his feet, which isn't hard for receivers to take advantage of.

While his press was good in college, the jump in challenge level will create issues.

There are technical lapses that will need time to work out in the NFL.

Overall

Williams is making a giant leap to the NFL, and it is going to be a bumpy start to his career. He has to improve technical aspects, but he has the athleticism and physical attributes. It is on the coaches to put everything together because Williams has all of the pieces.

The biggest concern is about the jump of competition Williams will be facing. While he was at the Senior Bowl and did well, there were some obvious issues with the leap of competition to just that level. It may take a few years for Williams to put it together if he does, so he is a multi-year investment of time for development.

Fit with Denver

Denver is still looking for cornerback help, and the draft would be an excellent way to get some. With being able to get out of Ronald Darby's deal after this year, they could be looking to find someone to take over. Joshua Williams needs time to grow and develop, which Denver can provide.

He is a good fit for the scheme because he can work in any scheme with the traits he has. After a year of development, Williams could be ready to go, but if he isn't, then they can keep Darby around and give Williams another year. Adding Williams would give them options over the next couple of years at a position you like to have options and like to address before it is a major need.

Round Grade: Late Fourth Round

Where he goes: Late Third Round to Early Fourth Round

