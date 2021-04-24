Finding Broncos: Scouting Boston College TE Hunter Long

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Hunter Long and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Boston College tight end Hunter Long, a talented prospect, but does he fit with the Broncos?

Measurables

Height: 6 foot 5

6 foot 5 Weight: 254 pounds

Stats

Pros

Has trustworthy hands as a receiver and can be a safety net target.

Knows how to find the soft spots in zones and get room against man coverage.

His route running is solid for a tight end.

Versatile that can lineup in multiple spots for a tight end.

Reliable blocker who is tough and physical.

Will be physical after the catch and punish would-be tacklers.

Solid in pass protection.

Blocks with a great base and balance.

Does well-carrying defenders on his hip through routes.

Decisive when he has the ball.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Not the smoothest of route runners, but not expected to be for a tight end.

Some aspects of his route-running can be a little crisper for a tight end and less rounded.

Not the most dynamic of athletes.

The blocking technique can be cleaned up .

He may not be a big-play threat in the NFL like he was in college.

May see fewer big plays in the NFL because of the lack of athleticism.

Overview

Hunter Long is an inline Y tight end that can handle the blocking duties, especially with added development there, while offering up a safety net as a receiver. He is a solid athlete that can cause damage at every level of the field.

It is unlikely he will have as many big plays in college as he did in the NFL with the jump of talent and athleticism on defenses, but he still can get some now and then. Teams looking for a developmental number two tight end can easily find themselves loving Hunter Long.

Fit with Broncos

With the Denver Broncos cutting Nick Vannett, they have a void for a reliable blocking tight end that can play inline. As good as Noah Fant is, he struggles with blocking and Albert Okwuegbunam has a long way to go there. So in that aspect, Hunter Long makes a lot of sense.

The issue is Pat Shurmur’s lack of usage for two tight end sets and that, when they do, they want to get the play-making ability of Fant and Okwuegbunam out there on the field. From a personnel standpoint, it makes sense, but with the offensive coordinator, it just isn’t much of a pairing.

Grade: Round 2

Where he goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!