Finding Broncos: 8 Under the Radar RBs to Upgrade the Roster in 2020

The Denver Broncos need more help at running back that some fans may realize. Royce Freeman hasn't taken the expected jump in year two and Phillip Lindsay is doing a solid job, but he may be best suited as a No. 2 running back to come in and take advantage of a worn-out defense.

On top of that, Devontae Booker is set to be a free agent in 2020 and his future with the Broncos doesn’t look good. Suffice to say, the Broncos need help at the position.

Thankfully for them, 2020 is a strong running back class with plenty of depth. With it being as strong as it is, there are a good number of backs that are flying under the radar that they can get later in the draft.

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

The Bulldog running back is a big, physical ball-carrier that lives between the tackles. He will make defenders pay anytime they attempt to bring him down. He alsohas a good cut ability to get upfield quickly, which is needed for Hill because he lacks speed. Hill may not be a real RB1 in the NFL, but he can be the physical back needed to help a smaller back, like Lindsay, take over games late.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

His game against Alabama should have been enough to get him out from flying under the radar, but he remains low-profile. This is a running back who is a true modern-day NFL three-down player. His speed isn’t great, but it's good enough for the NFL. Edwards-Helaire is a great fit for what the Broncos need at running back going forward.

Joshua Kelley, UCLA

Kelley has good size and runs hard, which leads to tough finishes against defenders. A scheme that will let him make one cut and go will be great for Kelley, especially with his vision. His long speed isn’t great, but there is enough to get chunks of yards. He hasn’t shown much as a receiver, and blocking is a detriment, plus he can be too impatient. Kelley will try and force a hole instead of letting one open for him.

Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

Boyd will bring speed to the running back position and has shown some decent hands when called upon as a receiver. Even though the team he is on is bad, Boyd has faced some tough competition and played well for the most part. With his speed, you wish he was more fluid and better at making people miss in space, which has been something he doesn’t do very well.

Reggie Corbin, Illinois

Corbin has good size for the NFL, but he doesn’t offer much versatility. With his skill-set, you want to get him the ball in the open field, but he hasn’t shown much as a receiver. There is also a major concern with him as a blocker. That said, getting Corbin the ball and allowing him to get to the second level, or to the edge, allows his speed and burst to pick up chunks of yards quickly.

LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan

A smaller, very athletic back that has 23 touchdowns on the season. This is another running back that hasn’t faced very tough competition, but the times he has, he played well. Bellamy does his best work in the open field making defenders miss. Despite his size, he runs hard and doesn’t let defenders have it easy when getting tackled.

James Robinson, Illinois State

Robinson has good size and does a good job making quick cuts to get upfield. He isn’t the fastest, but he has good speed to take the ball outside the tackles, but also have the power to go between the tackles. Seeing him at the Shrine Game could be a boost for his draft stock.

Trey Ragas, Louisiana

While smaller in height, Ragas has a good build on his frame, and can be tough to take down. He is part of a committee for the Rajin’ Cajuns, so he will have somewhat fresh legs for the NFL. The competition he has faced hasn’t been the toughest, but in the 2018 season, he played against Alabama and did a good job running over them and making defenders miss.

