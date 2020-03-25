Finding Broncos: A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 275

Arms: 34-1/2 inches

Hands: 10-1/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.04 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 17 reps

Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches

Broad Jump: 117 inches

3-Cone: 7.34 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.46 seconds

Stats

Pros

Has good size & length

Strong at setting the edge against the run

Can widen the B-gap for a blitzer

Slides laterally very well to hang with moving blockers

Gets full extension to get strip-sacks

Has good power rush moves around the edge

Hand technique is fantastic

Has a lot of physical tools to work with

Plenty of rush moves in his arsenal

Takes advantage of unbalanced blockers

Brings power into first contact

Solid change of direction to couple with powerful hands

Cons

Speed isn’t ideal for the NFL edge

Not the most agile

Doesn’t have the bend to turn the corner

Technique against double teams needs work

Could be quicker with his reads of blockers getting set up

More urgency to shed blockers as a run defender

Overview

There is a misconception that A.J. Epenesa is purely an edge prospect, which isn't exactly fitting. He's actually a true defensive end and the base alignment doesn't matter. He has plenty of power in his hands and good technique to be a 3-,5-, or a 7-technique in the NFL.

Epenesa's Combine numbers were a little disappointing — primarily his 1.78-second 10-yard split at 275 pounds. If he was 285-290, it would be less concerning. He isn’t a super athletic prospect, so his overall speed isn’t a concern either.

This is one prospect many may find themselves overthinking based on the Combine but you can see exactly the type and caliber of player he is when you turn on the tape. Two of Epenesa's best comparisons are Niners' DL DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: Top-15

Where he Goes: Top-20

