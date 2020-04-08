Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195

Arms: 31-1/4 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.42 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 15 reps

Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches

Broad Jump: 129 inches

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Played very well vs. tough receiver talent in 2019 
  • Will challenge 50/50 balls
  • Has really good body control
  • Tough press
  • Has a technically sound backpedal
  • Forces receivers to go where he wants them to go
  • Smooth flipping of the hips
  • Does well reading the QB when facing him or the WR with back to the ball
  • Hands are good
  • Agile feet
  • Able to mirror receivers routes
  • Patient with his coverage
  • Can disrupt the catch point
  • Can jump timing routes fairly consistently
  • Plays receivers into teammates
  • Doesn’t give the receiver much space

Cons

  • Tackle angles need to be cleaned up
  • Struggled against LSU
  • More consistency as a run defender
  • Long-legged
  • Needs to improve gathering into breaks when mirroring
  • Needs to stay low through his backpedal
  • Can be more aggressive at the catch point
  • Must stay focused in the NFL

Overview

A.J. Terrell has the physical traits for the NFL and his technique is well-developed. He did struggle against LSU, but that school had one of the top receivers in college football and the top quarterback, so it isn’t a major concern. 

It is something that Terrell will just have to grow with when it comes to transitioning to the NFL. Teams that run a coverage scheme that will let him be more physical will really bring out the best in him.

Fit with Broncos

Grade: No. 41 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

