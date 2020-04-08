Finding Broncos: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195
Arms: 31-1/4 inches
Hands: 9 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.42 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 15 reps
Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches
Broad Jump: 129 inches
Stats
Pros
- Played very well vs. tough receiver talent in 2019
- Will challenge 50/50 balls
- Has really good body control
- Tough press
- Has a technically sound backpedal
- Forces receivers to go where he wants them to go
- Smooth flipping of the hips
- Does well reading the QB when facing him or the WR with back to the ball
- Hands are good
- Agile feet
- Able to mirror receivers routes
- Patient with his coverage
- Can disrupt the catch point
- Can jump timing routes fairly consistently
- Plays receivers into teammates
- Doesn’t give the receiver much space
Cons
- Tackle angles need to be cleaned up
- Struggled against LSU
- More consistency as a run defender
- Long-legged
- Needs to improve gathering into breaks when mirroring
- Needs to stay low through his backpedal
- Can be more aggressive at the catch point
- Must stay focused in the NFL
Overview
A.J. Terrell has the physical traits for the NFL and his technique is well-developed. He did struggle against LSU, but that school had one of the top receivers in college football and the top quarterback, so it isn’t a major concern.
It is something that Terrell will just have to grow with when it comes to transitioning to the NFL. Teams that run a coverage scheme that will let him be more physical will really bring out the best in him.
Fit with Broncos
Grade: No. 41 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 2
