Finding Broncos: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195

Arms: 31-1/4 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.42 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 15 reps

Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches

Broad Jump: 129 inches

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Played very well vs. tough receiver talent in 2019

Will challenge 50/50 balls

Has really good body control

Tough press

Has a technically sound backpedal

Forces receivers to go where he wants them to go

Smooth flipping of the hips

Does well reading the QB when facing him or the WR with back to the ball

Hands are good

Agile feet

Able to mirror receivers routes

Patient with his coverage

Can disrupt the catch point

Can jump timing routes fairly consistently

Plays receivers into teammates

Doesn’t give the receiver much space

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Tackle angles need to be cleaned up

Struggled against LSU

More consistency as a run defender

Long-legged

Needs to improve gathering into breaks when mirroring

Needs to stay low through his backpedal

Can be more aggressive at the catch point

Must stay focused in the NFL

Overview

A.J. Terrell has the physical traits for the NFL and his technique is well-developed. He did struggle against LSU, but that school had one of the top receivers in college football and the top quarterback, so it isn’t a major concern.

It is something that Terrell will just have to grow with when it comes to transitioning to the NFL. Teams that run a coverage scheme that will let him be more physical will really bring out the best in him.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 41 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.