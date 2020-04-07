Finding Broncos: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 205
Arms: 33-1/2 inches
Hands: 9-3/4 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.5 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 11 reps
Vertical Jump: 40 inches
Broad Jump: 128 inches
Stats
Pros
- Deadly after the catch
- Will destroy off-coverage
- Will pick up first-downs consistently
- Quick footwork in routes
- Tremendous open field vision
- Has crisp & fast routes
- Quicker than he is fast
- Has great instincts
- Great burst out of breaks
- Has a good catch radius
- Long arms & soft hands to pluck the ball
- Transitions from receiver to runner immediately
Cons
- Needs to be ready for timing routes
- Doesn’t get great separation on vertical routes
- Struggles to sink & break in routes
- Large chunk on yards on catch-&-run plays
- Needs to be more physical
- Has to get better against press coverage
- Can get knocked around by physical corners
- Struggles to make a clean catch when corner is tight on him
- Needs to box out defenders
Overview
Brandon Aiyuk is still learning the game as a receiver but he has a really high ceiling. He will need time to develop before becoming a huge threat, but he can contribute right away for the right offense.
A team that will scheme him open, or get him the ball on catch-and-run plays, could really benefit from Aiyuk. He also has decent speed, but how he uses that element makes him seem a lot faster than he is and is what makes him more dangerous as a receiver.
Fit with Broncos
The Pat Shurmur scheme is big on spacing, and Aiyuk can really take advantage of defenses in that way. It would get him the ball and allowing him to make plays after the catch, which is something he does very well.
Denver also has a good WRs Coach in Zach Azzanni that can really help him learn what he needs to learn to be a long-time receiver in the NFL.
Grade: No. 28 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Mid-Round 2
