Finding Broncos: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 205

Arms: 33-1/2 inches

Hands: 9-3/4 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.5 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 11 reps

Vertical Jump: 40 inches

Broad Jump: 128 inches

Stats

Pros

Deadly after the catch

Will destroy off-coverage

Will pick up first-downs consistently

Quick footwork in routes

Tremendous open field vision

Has crisp & fast routes

Quicker than he is fast

Has great instincts

Great burst out of breaks

Has a good catch radius

Long arms & soft hands to pluck the ball

Transitions from receiver to runner immediately

Cons

Needs to be ready for timing routes

Doesn’t get great separation on vertical routes

Struggles to sink & break in routes

Large chunk on yards on catch- & -run plays

Needs to be more physical

Has to get better against press coverage

Can get knocked around by physical corners

Struggles to make a clean catch when corner is tight on him

Needs to box out defenders

Overview

Brandon Aiyuk is still learning the game as a receiver but he has a really high ceiling. He will need time to develop before becoming a huge threat, but he can contribute right away for the right offense.

A team that will scheme him open, or get him the ball on catch-and-run plays, could really benefit from Aiyuk. He also has decent speed, but how he uses that element makes him seem a lot faster than he is and is what makes him more dangerous as a receiver.

Fit with Broncos

The Pat Shurmur scheme is big on spacing, and Aiyuk can really take advantage of defenses in that way. It would get him the ball and allowing him to make plays after the catch, which is something he does very well.

Denver also has a good WRs Coach in Zach Azzanni that can really help him learn what he needs to learn to be a long-time receiver in the NFL.

Grade: No. 28 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Mid-Round 2

