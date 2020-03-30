Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 204

Arms: 31-5/8 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.39

Bench Press (225 lbs): 20

Vertical Jump: 37.5

Broad Jump: 127

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Has good size & good athleticism
  • Willing to attack in run support
  • Has good play strength
  • Works very well in press
  • Can mirror receivers in coverage
  • Has smooth transitions in coverage
  • Strikes in press to impose fear into the receiver
  • Has the speed to take out vertical shots
  • Has great burst in & out of transitions
  • Does his best work reading the QB 
  • Has good anticipation
  • Has good patience
  • Can play in multiple coverage schemes

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Tackling needs to be cleaned up
  • Will relax technique when going for the tackle
  • Tackling balance isn’t ideal
  • Some balance issues in coverage
  • Route recognition isn’t ideal
  • Will get lost in zone coverage more often than desired
  • Didn’t seem to have the same fire in 2019 as in 2018

Overview

C.J. Henderson's play in coverage is top-notch and if he wasn’t so risky as a tackler and showed the same fire in 2019 as he did the year prior, we could be talking about the top corner in the class. 

Henderson is very active and quick to come downhill to attempt a tackle, but his technique to ensure he makes it isn’t there. Teams can trust him in coverage to leave him on an island, though, so teams that don’t mandate tackling as non-negotiable will be much higher on him than teams that do (like the Broncos).

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 31 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Mid/Late Round One

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reacting to The Draft Network's Latest Broncos 7-Round Mock

Kyle Crabbs of the TDN just laid down his latest Broncos mock draft. Suffice to say, there were some curious selections.

Nick Kendell

by

rudy2408

Free-Agent DL Shelby Harris Re-Signs With Broncos Amid Conflicting Reports

Two reports claim the Broncos have re-signed free-agent DL Shelby Harris, though the market's leading insider has refuted the claims.

Luke Patterson

by

Sinceiwasalilboy

Broncos' TE Jeff Heuerman 'Highly Doubtful' to Return in 2020 per Insider

How many tight ends does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

Chad Jensen

by

Mike_d

Broncos' Post-Free Agency 7-Round Mock Draft | Version 4.0

With the Broncos' free-agent class hauled in, it's time to reveal how it impacts April's draft.

Erick Trickel

by

Chilly303

Shelby Harris Projects what his Role with Broncos will be With Jurrell Casey in the Fold

The Broncos re-signed Shelby Harris a week after acquiring Jurrell Casey via trade. What will Harris' role in Denver be in light of Casey's presence and Derek Wolfe's departure?

Chad Jensen

by

Thundersvictorylap

Derek Wolfe has 'No Hard Feelings' for Broncos Despite not Receiving an Offer to Re-Sign

Derek Wolfe took a one-year deal with the Ravens after waiting in vain for months to receive an offer from the Broncos.

Luke Patterson

by

Kebby77

Broncos' Updated 2020 Cap Space Revealed to be More Than First Thought

With the first and second wave of free agency in the books, how much cap space do the Broncos have now?

BobMorris

by

Pmanningsir1

Cap Expert Unleashes Eye-Opening Stat About Broncos

Over The Cap just revealed a stat that some Broncos fans might find troubling.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Derek Wolfe Makes Bold Prediction for Jurrell Casey on his Way out of Denver

Derek Wolfe is bullish on Jurrell Casey, his ostensible replacement on the Broncos' D-line.

Chad Jensen

by

smilinassassin

Melvin Gordon Reveals True Thoughts on New Challenge of Playing with Drew Lock

The Broncos added two-time Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon to help Drew Lock hit the ground running in year two. However, Gordon has never played with a young QB.

KeithCummings

by

Thundersvictorylap