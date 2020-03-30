Finding Broncos: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 204
Arms: 31-5/8 inches
Hands: 9 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.39
Bench Press (225 lbs): 20
Vertical Jump: 37.5
Broad Jump: 127
Stats
Pros
- Has good size & good athleticism
- Willing to attack in run support
- Has good play strength
- Works very well in press
- Can mirror receivers in coverage
- Has smooth transitions in coverage
- Strikes in press to impose fear into the receiver
- Has the speed to take out vertical shots
- Has great burst in & out of transitions
- Does his best work reading the QB
- Has good anticipation
- Has good patience
- Can play in multiple coverage schemes
What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cons
- Tackling needs to be cleaned up
- Will relax technique when going for the tackle
- Tackling balance isn’t ideal
- Some balance issues in coverage
- Route recognition isn’t ideal
- Will get lost in zone coverage more often than desired
- Didn’t seem to have the same fire in 2019 as in 2018
Overview
C.J. Henderson's play in coverage is top-notch and if he wasn’t so risky as a tackler and showed the same fire in 2019 as he did the year prior, we could be talking about the top corner in the class.
Henderson is very active and quick to come downhill to attempt a tackle, but his technique to ensure he makes it isn’t there. Teams can trust him in coverage to leave him on an island, though, so teams that don’t mandate tackling as non-negotiable will be much higher on him than teams that do (like the Broncos).
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 31 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Mid/Late Round One
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.