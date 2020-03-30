Finding Broncos: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 204

Arms: 31-5/8 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.39

Bench Press (225 lbs): 20

Vertical Jump: 37.5

Broad Jump: 127

Stats

Pros

Has good size & good athleticism

Willing to attack in run support

Has good play strength

Works very well in press

Can mirror receivers in coverage

Has smooth transitions in coverage

Strikes in press to impose fear into the receiver

Has the speed to take out vertical shots

Has great burst in & out of transitions

Does his best work reading the QB

Has good anticipation

Has good patience

Can play in multiple coverage schemes

Cons

Tackling needs to be cleaned up

Will relax technique when going for the tackle

Tackling balance isn’t ideal

Some balance issues in coverage

Route recognition isn’t ideal

Will get lost in zone coverage more often than desired

Didn’t seem to have the same fire in 2019 as in 2018

Overview

C.J. Henderson's play in coverage is top-notch and if he wasn’t so risky as a tackler and showed the same fire in 2019 as he did the year prior, we could be talking about the top corner in the class.

Henderson is very active and quick to come downhill to attempt a tackle, but his technique to ensure he makes it isn’t there. Teams can trust him in coverage to leave him on an island, though, so teams that don’t mandate tackling as non-negotiable will be much higher on him than teams that do (like the Broncos).

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 31 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Mid/Late Round One

