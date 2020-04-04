Finding Broncos: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 264

Arms: 33-3/4 inches

Hands: 10 inches

Combine Results

*Did not participate. Pro Day canceled.

Stats

Pros

Has elite looseness, fluidity & agility

Teams rarely succeed running around him

Quick twitch athlete

Erupts off the snap

Instant flip of the hips for change of direction

Improved his speed & tempo as a rusher

Targets the throwing arm when hitting the QB

Outstanding balance through his rush

Quick response to blockers' punches

Has plenty of power to go through blockers

Great hand technique with desired quickness

Outstanding length to make plays

Elite change of direction

Has a great lateral slide to get around the edge

Once he has hold, it is rare to see the ball-carrier break free

Cons

Will telegraph his moves

Not the most aware on the field

Needs more pass-rush moves to mix up his moves

Will give up some ground on the edge

Anticipation is lacking

Relies on the athletic ability

Anchor can be improved

Needs to trust his instincts

Hands need to keep up technique as the rep goes on

Overview

Chase Young is an elite pass-rushing prospect that many have dubbed as a generational talent. He has all the traits to take the NFL by storm his rookie year and never look back.

Whatever team that drafts him will need to work with Young in developing additional pass rush moves and not to just rely on the sheer athletic ability that he brings to the table. Some of the other concerns he has can be worked out with more experience on the field and with film study. He has all the traits, but just needs to have the tools put together.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 1 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Top-5

