Finding Broncos: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 264
Arms: 33-3/4 inches
Hands: 10 inches
Combine Results
*Did not participate. Pro Day canceled.
Stats
Pros
- Has elite looseness, fluidity & agility
- Teams rarely succeed running around him
- Quick twitch athlete
- Erupts off the snap
- Instant flip of the hips for change of direction
- Improved his speed & tempo as a rusher
- Targets the throwing arm when hitting the QB
- Outstanding balance through his rush
- Quick response to blockers' punches
- Has plenty of power to go through blockers
- Great hand technique with desired quickness
- Outstanding length to make plays
- Elite change of direction
- Has a great lateral slide to get around the edge
- Once he has hold, it is rare to see the ball-carrier break free
What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cons
- Will telegraph his moves
- Not the most aware on the field
- Needs more pass-rush moves to mix up his moves
- Will give up some ground on the edge
- Anticipation is lacking
- Relies on the athletic ability
- Anchor can be improved
- Needs to trust his instincts
- Hands need to keep up technique as the rep goes on
Overview
Chase Young is an elite pass-rushing prospect that many have dubbed as a generational talent. He has all the traits to take the NFL by storm his rookie year and never look back.
Whatever team that drafts him will need to work with Young in developing additional pass rush moves and not to just rely on the sheer athletic ability that he brings to the table. Some of the other concerns he has can be worked out with more experience on the field and with film study. He has all the traits, but just needs to have the tools put together.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 1 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Top-5
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.