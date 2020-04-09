Finding Broncos: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 212

Arms: 33-1/2 inches

Hands: 10-1/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.48 seconds

Vertical Jump: 44.5 inches

Broad Jump: 139 inches

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Height/weight/speed/athleticism

Good blocker in the running game

Good after-the-catch ability

Can climb the ladder & high-point the football

Great footwork

Quickness/burst in & out of breaks

Good ball-tracking at every point on the field

Reliable hands when focused

14 touchdowns on 81 catches the last two seasons

Very smooth

Makes good body adjustments to the ball

Willing to lay out for the catch

Patient route runner

Cons

Yardage production isn’t up there but Michigan was a running team

Some focus drops on tape

Needs to get better getting off of press coverage

Will need to improve ability to separate for NFL

Needs to play faster

Release needs more work

Can be redirected by physical corners

Overview

There may be a few receivers to be hurt more by their college scheme and quarterback play than Donovan Peoples-Jones, but not many. Despite that, he was able to make some splash plays and stand out to NFL teams, especially with his athleticism.

Having 14 touchdowns on 81 catches over two years is going to catch a lot of attention. There are some concerns with Peoples-Jones' drops and his play speed, but he has enough traits to make an impact right away as he gets developed through experience in the NFL.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 47 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.