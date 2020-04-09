Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 212

Arms: 33-1/2 inches

Hands: 10-1/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.48 seconds

Vertical Jump: 44.5 inches

Broad Jump: 139 inches

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Height/weight/speed/athleticism
  • Good blocker in the running game
  • Good after-the-catch ability
  • Can climb the ladder & high-point the football
  • Great footwork
  • Quickness/burst in & out of breaks
  • Good ball-tracking at every point on the field
  • Reliable hands when focused
  • 14 touchdowns on 81 catches the last two seasons
  • Very smooth
  • Makes good body adjustments to the ball
  • Willing to lay out for the catch
  • Patient route runner

Cons

  • Yardage production isn’t up there but Michigan was a running team
  • Some focus drops on tape
  • Needs to get better getting off of press coverage
  • Will need to improve ability to separate for NFL
  • Needs to play faster
  • Release needs more work
  • Can be redirected by physical corners

Overview

There may be a few receivers to be hurt more by their college scheme and quarterback play than Donovan Peoples-Jones, but not many. Despite that, he was able to make some splash plays and stand out to NFL teams, especially with his athleticism. 

Having 14 touchdowns on 81 catches over two years is going to catch a lot of attention. There are some concerns with Peoples-Jones' drops and his play speed, but he has enough traits to make an impact right away as he gets developed through experience in the NFL.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 47 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Comments (4)
DRWard
DRWard

We likely need to take a CB in the 2nd, if we want a tier 2 guy to start right away at CB but if we don’t get a WR in the 1st, WR is almost non-negotiable in the 2nd. However, I’m hoping Shenault somehow falls to the 3rd due to injury concerns & we can snag him (hopefully, as our 2nd WR in the draft to pair with Ruggs, Jeudy or Lamb).

No. 1-3
BeGoodBroncos
BeGoodBroncos

Yea an interesting player. I just hate seeing "drops" and wide receiver though :)

Anyway my point about him is that he was a 5 star recruit coming out. I saw something in the last year or two that said that highly recruited H.S. players who had substandard college careers still produced a pretty good hit rate.

I don't remember too many specifics and obviously every player has their differences, but i think it was a former GM who said it. Maybe Casserly Idk ?

I thought it was interesting anyway

BleedOrange
BleedOrange

I'm not sure why this guy is so low down the depth chart of receivers. Despite a poor fit in Michigan, he's still got really good tape. If they walk out of round one without a receiver, this would be a solid pick to complement Sutton.

