Finding Broncos: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 212
Arms: 33-1/2 inches
Hands: 10-1/8 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.48 seconds
Vertical Jump: 44.5 inches
Broad Jump: 139 inches
Stats
Pros
- Height/weight/speed/athleticism
- Good blocker in the running game
- Good after-the-catch ability
- Can climb the ladder & high-point the football
- Great footwork
- Quickness/burst in & out of breaks
- Good ball-tracking at every point on the field
- Reliable hands when focused
- 14 touchdowns on 81 catches the last two seasons
- Very smooth
- Makes good body adjustments to the ball
- Willing to lay out for the catch
- Patient route runner
Cons
- Yardage production isn’t up there but Michigan was a running team
- Some focus drops on tape
- Needs to get better getting off of press coverage
- Will need to improve ability to separate for NFL
- Needs to play faster
- Release needs more work
- Can be redirected by physical corners
Overview
There may be a few receivers to be hurt more by their college scheme and quarterback play than Donovan Peoples-Jones, but not many. Despite that, he was able to make some splash plays and stand out to NFL teams, especially with his athleticism.
Having 14 touchdowns on 81 catches over two years is going to catch a lot of attention. There are some concerns with Peoples-Jones' drops and his play speed, but he has enough traits to make an impact right away as he gets developed through experience in the NFL.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 47 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 2
