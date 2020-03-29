Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: Scott Frantz, OT, Kansas State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 303

Pro Day Results 

40: 5.74 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 18 reps

Vertical Jump: 22.5 inches

Broad Jump: 95 inches

20-Yard Shuttle: 5.01 seconds

3-Cone: 8.24 seconds

Pros

  • Has plenty of experience as a starter
  • Has decent power in his punches to stall rushers
  • Very violent blocker
  • Will look for work when unengaged
  • Heavy hands to knock around rushers
  • Has a solid anchor
  • Will roll through his hips
  • Works to get leverage & use it
  • Has good power throughout his body
  • Solid mobility to get to the second level
  • Has required tools to be more than effective as a run & pass blocker
  • Effortless mover

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Punches have power but can be inconsistent
  • Hands don’t always land on target
  • Hand placement gets worse when moving
  • Leverage needs to be more consistent as a run blocker
  • Will need to add about 15-20 pounds for the NFL to help his anchor
  • Will get himself off-balance on occasion

Overview

There is a lot to like with Scott Frantz as an offensive tackle and the traits he has also could see him move to guard at the next level. He has good versatility for position and scheme, which will boost his value. 

All of Frantz's cons can be worked on with proper coaching and a proper strength and conditioning regiment. There is a future in the NFL for Frantz, and the traits are that of a potential starter after a year of development. 

Frantz is openly gay, which will draw some blowback from a minority of fans, players, and even teams and that is an issue a prospective team will have to navigate and have a pre-determined plan on how to manage, even though sexual orientation shouldn’t matter.

Fit with Broncos

There isn’t a better team fit for Frantz than the Broncos and that is for multiple reasons. One of them is having his former Wildcats teammate and roommate Dalton Risner there, which would help in the locker room with any potential problems that might be encountered due to his sexuality. 

Also, pairing Frantz with Mike Munchak would be a match made in football heaven. Munchak focuses on improving technique and that is what Frantz needs when it comes to his hands.

Grade: Early Round 4

Where he Goes: Round 5-to-Undrafted (due to the non-football considerations surrounding this prospect, we, unfortunately, can't project where he'll go with accuracy)

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Free-Agent DL Shelby Harris Re-Signs With Broncos Amid Conflicting Reports

Two reports claim the Broncos have re-signed free-agent DL Shelby Harris, though the market's leading insider has refuted the claims.

Luke Patterson

by

Ringneck1

Broncos' TE Jeff Heuerman 'Highly Doubtful' to Return in 2020 per Insider

How many tight ends does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

Chad Jensen

by

Mike_d

Reacting to The Draft Network's Latest Broncos 7-Round Mock

Kyle Crabbs of the TDN just laid down his latest Broncos mock draft. Suffice to say, there were some curious selections.

Nick Kendell

by

Pseudodragon

Derek Wolfe has 'No Hard Feelings' for Broncos Despite not Receiving an Offer to Re-Sign

Derek Wolfe took a one-year deal with the Ravens after waiting in vain for months to receive an offer from the Broncos.

Luke Patterson

by

Kebby77

Broncos' Updated 2020 Cap Space Revealed to be More Than First Thought

With the first and second wave of free agency in the books, how much cap space do the Broncos have now?

BobMorris

by

Pmanningsir1

Cap Expert Unleashes Eye-Opening Stat About Broncos

Over The Cap just revealed a stat that some Broncos fans might find troubling.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Report: Broncos' Free-Agent DL Derek Wolfe Signs with Ravens on One-Year Deal

Derek Wolfe is taking his talent to Baltimore. The Broncos are losing a legend.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

3 Reasons Oddsmakers are Wrong About the Broncos

The oddsmakers have docked the Broncos' over/under win projection for 2020 in the wake of free agency. They're wrong. Here's why.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Report: Melvin Gordon Will be Broncos' Bell-Cow RB, not Phillip Lindsay

Broncos fans have been dying to know how the Melvin Gordon signing will ultimately affect Phillip Lindsay. A new report from a Dove Valley insider sheds light.

Chad Jensen

by

joeystallone

Analytics Reveal Several Remaining Roster Holes on the Broncos' Offense

How much headway did the Broncos make in bolstering the offense via free agency? Here's a look at the roster through the lens of analytics.

Thomas Hall

by

Chilly303