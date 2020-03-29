Finding Broncos: Scott Frantz, OT, Kansas State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 303

Pro Day Results

40: 5.74 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 18 reps

Vertical Jump: 22.5 inches

Broad Jump: 95 inches

20-Yard Shuttle: 5.01 seconds

3-Cone: 8.24 seconds

Pros

Has plenty of experience as a starter

Has decent power in his punches to stall rushers

Very violent blocker

Will look for work when unengaged

Heavy hands to knock around rushers

Has a solid anchor

Will roll through his hips

Works to get leverage & use it

Has good power throughout his body

Solid mobility to get to the second level

Has required tools to be more than effective as a run & pass blocker

Effortless mover

Cons

Punches have power but can be inconsistent

Hands don’t always land on target

Hand placement gets worse when moving

Leverage needs to be more consistent as a run blocker

Will need to add about 15-20 pounds for the NFL to help his anchor

Will get himself off-balance on occasion

Overview

There is a lot to like with Scott Frantz as an offensive tackle and the traits he has also could see him move to guard at the next level. He has good versatility for position and scheme, which will boost his value.

All of Frantz's cons can be worked on with proper coaching and a proper strength and conditioning regiment. There is a future in the NFL for Frantz, and the traits are that of a potential starter after a year of development.

Frantz is openly gay, which will draw some blowback from a minority of fans, players, and even teams and that is an issue a prospective team will have to navigate and have a pre-determined plan on how to manage, even though sexual orientation shouldn’t matter.

Fit with Broncos

There isn’t a better team fit for Frantz than the Broncos and that is for multiple reasons. One of them is having his former Wildcats teammate and roommate Dalton Risner there, which would help in the locker room with any potential problems that might be encountered due to his sexuality.

Also, pairing Frantz with Mike Munchak would be a match made in football heaven. Munchak focuses on improving technique and that is what Frantz needs when it comes to his hands.

Grade: Early Round 4

Where he Goes: Round 5-to-Undrafted (due to the non-football considerations surrounding this prospect, we, unfortunately, can't project where he'll go with accuracy)

