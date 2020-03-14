Finding Broncos: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 324

Arms: 34-7/8 inches

Hands: 10-1/2 inches

Combine Results

Did not participate

Stats

Pros

Exceptional size & build with a good weight that he carries well

Plenty of versatility for NFL teams to love

Explosive first step

Has great length

Brings plenty of force into his attack

Hands bring plenty of power to stun blockers

Played a lot of reps in college without slowing his attack

Great ability to stack & shed blockers

Can be deadly on twists/stunts

Has a solid club to get by blockers

Excellent lateral agility

Bull-rush has plenty of power to drive blockers back

Plenty of athleticism & tremendous physical traits

Cons

Can be late off the snap

Base needs to be more consistent

Needs to get the technique down

Can be a little lost after beating blocks

Consistency doesn’t exist

Needs to have a lower pad level

Will get pushed off balance

Hands need to be a lot more consistent & weaponized fully

Lacks control with his attack

Can’t 'wild man' his attack in the NFL as often as he does

Will get turned laterally

Doesn’t always absorb contact

Concerns with his knee that has “never not hurt”

Overview

The athletic and physical traits of Javon Kinlaw are super enticing for NFL teams, but he is very raw. That means it is going to take some time for him to become dominant in the NFL.

The best player comparison is Kansas City's Chris Jones, who was able to make an impact early, but took time to develop before becoming one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL. That is likely the career trajectory Kinlaw will try to follow.

It would be ideal to pair Kinlaw with a good defensive line coach, but there will need to be patience with him due to how raw he is. Teams will also need to vet his knee injury.

Fit with Broncos

Again, Kinlaw is a very raw player with a tremendous athletic upside but he absolutely has to be paired with a good position coach. Well, the Denver Broncos have one of the best D-line coaches in the NFL in Bill Kollar. Putting Kinlaw in the Vic Fangio defense would be very dangerous for opposing teams.

The Broncos need a true disruptor on the interior to help out Bradley Chubb and Von Miller outside, and that is exactly what Kinlaw is. When you add in Kinlaw's versatility to play multiple spots on the line, he makes even more sense for Denver.

Grade: Top-12

Where he Goes: Top-20

