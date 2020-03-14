Finding Broncos: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 324
Arms: 34-7/8 inches
Hands: 10-1/2 inches
Combine Results
Did not participate
Stats
Pros
- Exceptional size & build with a good weight that he carries well
- Plenty of versatility for NFL teams to love
- Explosive first step
- Has great length
- Brings plenty of force into his attack
- Hands bring plenty of power to stun blockers
- Played a lot of reps in college without slowing his attack
- Great ability to stack & shed blockers
- Can be deadly on twists/stunts
- Has a solid club to get by blockers
- Excellent lateral agility
- Bull-rush has plenty of power to drive blockers back
- Plenty of athleticism & tremendous physical traits
Cons
- Can be late off the snap
- Base needs to be more consistent
- Needs to get the technique down
- Can be a little lost after beating blocks
- Consistency doesn’t exist
- Needs to have a lower pad level
- Will get pushed off balance
- Hands need to be a lot more consistent & weaponized fully
- Lacks control with his attack
- Can’t 'wild man' his attack in the NFL as often as he does
- Will get turned laterally
- Doesn’t always absorb contact
- Concerns with his knee that has “never not hurt”
Overview
The athletic and physical traits of Javon Kinlaw are super enticing for NFL teams, but he is very raw. That means it is going to take some time for him to become dominant in the NFL.
The best player comparison is Kansas City's Chris Jones, who was able to make an impact early, but took time to develop before becoming one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL. That is likely the career trajectory Kinlaw will try to follow.
It would be ideal to pair Kinlaw with a good defensive line coach, but there will need to be patience with him due to how raw he is. Teams will also need to vet his knee injury.
Fit with Broncos
Again, Kinlaw is a very raw player with a tremendous athletic upside but he absolutely has to be paired with a good position coach. Well, the Denver Broncos have one of the best D-line coaches in the NFL in Bill Kollar. Putting Kinlaw in the Vic Fangio defense would be very dangerous for opposing teams.
The Broncos need a true disruptor on the interior to help out Bradley Chubb and Von Miller outside, and that is exactly what Kinlaw is. When you add in Kinlaw's versatility to play multiple spots on the line, he makes even more sense for Denver.
Grade: Top-12
Where he Goes: Top-20
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.