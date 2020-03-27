Finding Broncos: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 191
Arms: 31-7/8 inches
Hands: 9 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.48 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 17 reps
Vertical Jump: 37.5 inches
Broad Jump: 124 inches
3-Cone: 7.26 seconds
Stats
Pros
- Urgent in coverage
- Plus athlete for coverage
- Hand technique is great
- Has great instincts majority of the time
- A willing tackler
- Nose for the ball
- Challenges the catch point
- Sticks well in man coverage
- At his best when reading the QB in off-coverage
- Click & close is great
- Burst to the catch point in off-coverage is great
- Reads QB & receiver effortlessly in off
- Quick to drive & get in front of the WR to make a play
- Has enough strength to provide a solid press
- Great anticipation of routes
- Has great angles for making a play on the ball
- Has good route awareness of not just his man but every WR
What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cons
- Could use more muscle on his frame, but can’t afford to lose athleticism
- Angles need work as a tackler
- Hands have led to numerous dropped interceptions
- Easy to box out for more physical receivers
- Commits his base early instead of staying loose
- Balance in mirroring breaks is a work in progress
- Needs to play faster
- Can be late to attacking the catch point when back is to the QB
- His positioning deeper downfield needs refinement
Overview
Jeff Gladney is a very athletic cornerback who has some versatility in what coverage scheme he can fit into at the next level. He does do his best work when he is playing off-coverage and able to read the quarterback, instead of having his back to the line of scrimmage.
The good news is, the majority of Gladney's issues can be corrected with proper coaching and experience. While most athletic corners tend to be very raw with their technique, Gladney doesn’t have that going against him, which makes him all that more enticing for NFL teams.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 26 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Early Round 2
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.