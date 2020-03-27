Finding Broncos: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 191

Arms: 31-7/8 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.48 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 17 reps

Vertical Jump: 37.5 inches

Broad Jump: 124 inches

3-Cone: 7.26 seconds

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Urgent in coverage

Plus athlete for coverage

Hand technique is great

Has great instincts majority of the time

A willing tackler

Nose for the ball

Challenges the catch point

Sticks well in man coverage

At his best when reading the QB in off-coverage

Click & close is great

Burst to the catch point in off-coverage is great

Reads QB & receiver effortlessly in off

Quick to drive & get in front of the WR to make a play

Has enough strength to provide a solid press

Great anticipation of routes

Has great angles for making a play on the ball

Has good route awareness of not just his man but every WR

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Could use more muscle on his frame, but can’t afford to lose athleticism

Angles need work as a tackler

Hands have led to numerous dropped interceptions

Easy to box out for more physical receivers

Commits his base early instead of staying loose

Balance in mirroring breaks is a work in progress

Needs to play faster

Can be late to attacking the catch point when back is to the QB

His positioning deeper downfield needs refinement

Overview

Jeff Gladney is a very athletic cornerback who has some versatility in what coverage scheme he can fit into at the next level. He does do his best work when he is playing off-coverage and able to read the quarterback, instead of having his back to the line of scrimmage.

The good news is, the majority of Gladney's issues can be corrected with proper coaching and experience. While most athletic corners tend to be very raw with their technique, Gladney doesn’t have that going against him, which makes him all that more enticing for NFL teams.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 26 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Early Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.