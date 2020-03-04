Finding Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 193
Arms: 32-1/8 inches
Hands: 9-1/2 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.45 seconds
Vertical Jump: 35 inches
Broad Jump: 120 inches
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.53 seconds
Stats
Pros
- Touchdown machine
- Routes are NFL ready
- Has NFL route tree down
- Has good speed for the NFL
- Will vary speed through his routes
- Sells double moves with head fakes
- Not bothered by contact while securing the catch
- Hands are solid
- Can gather himself quickly to change direction
- Gets corners in his back pocket
- Makes sure the finer points of route running are executed
- Quick acceleration off the snap
- Fluid with loose hips
- Can make people miss after the catch
- Can attack all levels of the field
- Versatility to play any receiver position
Cons
- Not much time facing tough press which may be a challenge in NFL
- Hands are solid, but there are some drops and contested catches are iffy.
- Deep adjustments need improvement
- Light and could stand to add some bulk
- Lateral quickness is average
- Will slow when trying to locate and track the ball. Needs to maintain speed
Overview
Jerry Jeudy is the best route runner in the class and a lot of that acumen comes from his focus on the finer details. He can challenge every level of the field, but hi deep-ball tracking will need improvement if he wants to be relied on more as a deeper threat.
When it comes to creating space for other receivers, there is no one better as he can do it vertically and horizontally. He's a true threat for all nine areas of the field.
Contact through routes doesn’t bother him, nor does contact while making the catch unless it’s at the catch point. On day one, Jeudy can step into a big role on offense and make a big impact.
Fit with Broncos
With the Pat Shurmur offense, there is a major focus on spacing and Jeudy would open that up vertically and horizontally. Jeudy would fit perfectly into an offense that features Noah Fant, Courtland Sutton, and Phillip Lindsay.
Jeudy has enough speed to make defenses respect the deep ball, but can also attack the middle of the field. How he wins is through his route running, which is similar to DaeSean Hamilton, but there is more athletic ability, speed, and danger for defenses after the catch with Jeudy.
Grade: Top-15
Where he Goes: Top-15
