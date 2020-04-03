Finding Broncos: Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 302

Arms: 32-3/8 inches

Hands: 10-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.02 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 24 reps

Vertical Jump: 27.5 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.73 seconds

Stats

Pros

Hands stay active

Can shoot the gaps very well

Has the power to control gaps

Has good ability to transfer power from lower to upper-body for contact

Has a quick shed on blocks

Sustains good balance

Stays low & uses leverage

Has a good build

Nearly elite hand fighting technique

Has good core strength

Agile for a big man

Has good lateral quickness

Cons

A little slow off the snap

Doesn’t have production to match the tape

Motor can run cold

Will sometimes take run plays off

Struggles to edge around blockers

Inconsistent after the first plan fails

Momentum rusher

Will lose the ball

Overview

The biggest concern with Jordan Elliott is his motor running cold and taking plays off. Effort questions entering the NFL are never a good thing and they are abundant with Elliott.

However, when he is going hard, he can cause problems for offensive linemen, but he simply doesn’t do that every snap. If his motor ran hot for the full game, his production may have been significantly higher. There is a lot of potential with Elliott, but there are the bad habits teams are going to have to work with and fix.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 74 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

