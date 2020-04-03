Finding Broncos: Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 302
Arms: 32-3/8 inches
Hands: 10-1/4 inches
Combine Results
40: 5.02 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 24 reps
Vertical Jump: 27.5 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.73 seconds
Stats
Pros
- Hands stay active
- Can shoot the gaps very well
- Has the power to control gaps
- Has good ability to transfer power from lower to upper-body for contact
- Has a quick shed on blocks
- Sustains good balance
- Stays low & uses leverage
- Has a good build
- Nearly elite hand fighting technique
- Has good core strength
- Agile for a big man
- Has good lateral quickness
Cons
- A little slow off the snap
- Doesn’t have production to match the tape
- Motor can run cold
- Will sometimes take run plays off
- Struggles to edge around blockers
- Inconsistent after the first plan fails
- Momentum rusher
- Will lose the ball
Overview
The biggest concern with Jordan Elliott is his motor running cold and taking plays off. Effort questions entering the NFL are never a good thing and they are abundant with Elliott.
However, when he is going hard, he can cause problems for offensive linemen, but he simply doesn’t do that every snap. If his motor ran hot for the full game, his production may have been significantly higher. There is a lot of potential with Elliott, but there are the bad habits teams are going to have to work with and fix.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 74 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 3
