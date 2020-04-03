Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 302

Arms: 32-3/8 inches

Hands: 10-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40: 5.02 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 24 reps

Vertical Jump: 27.5 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.73 seconds

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Hands stay active
  • Can shoot the gaps very well
  • Has the power to control gaps
  • Has good ability to transfer power from lower to upper-body for contact
  • Has a quick shed on blocks
  • Sustains good balance
  • Stays low & uses leverage
  • Has a good build
  • Nearly elite hand fighting technique
  • Has good core strength
  • Agile for a big man
  • Has good lateral quickness

Cons

  • A little slow off the snap
  • Doesn’t have production to match the tape
  • Motor can run cold
  • Will sometimes take run plays off
  • Struggles to edge around blockers
  • Inconsistent after the first plan fails
  • Momentum rusher
  • Will lose the ball

Overview

The biggest concern with Jordan Elliott is his motor running cold and taking plays off. Effort questions entering the NFL are never a good thing and they are abundant with Elliott. 

However, when he is going hard, he can cause problems for offensive linemen, but he simply doesn’t do that every snap. If his motor ran hot for the full game, his production may have been significantly higher. There is a lot of potential with Elliott, but there are the bad habits teams are going to have to work with and fix.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above. 

Grade: No. 74 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

