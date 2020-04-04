Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 202

Arms: 33 inches

Hands: 9-1/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.43

Vertical Jump: 37.5

Broad Jump: 126

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Fires off the snap
  • Will give plenty of effort as a blocker
  • Improved his focus on making catches for 2019
  • Has a tremendous catch radius
  • Instinctive receiver
  • Does well working around defenders
  • Has a really effective jab-step to stall defenders
  • Will box out defenders
  • Will vary his speed through his routes
  • Reliable slot receiver
  • Has that my ball mentality
  • Good leap & length to high-point catches
  • Body contortion is insane
  • Quick to pluck the ball out of air

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • LSU’s offense schemed him open a lot
  • Not the best separator
  • Needs to improve vs. press-coverage
  • Struggles vs. tight man-coverage
  • Struggles bs. size & strength corners
  • Can be complacent as a receiver

Overview

A good athlete with a huge catch radius, Justin Jefferson can be a versatile piece for an offense. He can work on the boundary with solid route running, leaping ability, and his instincts. 

On top of that, he can also work as a big slot receiver, which may actually be better for Jefferson because of the issues he has getting off of press-coverage. The versatility he offers up with where he can line up is going to be very attractive for multiple teams wanting to improve their passing attack.

Fit with Broncos

Denver is looking for receiver help, which has been made abundantly clear, but it is the type of receiver its looking for that's key. The Broncos want someone who offers up more speed to the offense and that isn't the strong suit for Jefferson's game. 

While Jefferson would be a tremendous prospect in the Pat Shurmur offense, the Broncos may not look for a receiver of his type as early as he might go.

Grade: No. 22 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Late Round 1

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos' Likely Cost of Trading into Top-10 to Land Henry Ruggs III Revealed

If the Broncos really have their heart set on Henry Ruggs III, what would it actually cost to get from pick 15 to the top-10 in the draft?

BobMorris

by

CUBuffinTX

MMQB Mock Draft Predicts Broncos Make Bold First-Round Trade to Land a LB

Sitting with the No. 15 overall pick, is it possible the Broncos could make a draft day trade? The MMQB foresees just that.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

John Elway's Message to Phillip Lindsay on an Extension Takes on New Tonality

In the wake of the $16M contract the Broncos gave Melvin Gordon, John Elway revealed the team's thought process on giving Phillip Lindsay an extension.

Chad Jensen

by

DKMI

Broncos' Post-Free Agency 7-Round Mock Draft | Version 4.0

With the Broncos' free-agent class hauled in, it's time to reveal how it impacts April's draft.

Erick Trickel

by

dabomb

Coach Fangio Provides Update on Broncos' QB Drew Lock's Offseason

Thanks to the wonders of modern technology, Broncos fans received an update on Drew Lock amid a veritable nation-wide lockdown.

KeithCummings

by

Gmancan03

ESPN Reveals Eye-Opening Stat on why Broncos Coveted RB Melvin Gordon

Now fans really understand why the Broncos paid top dollar to sign RB Melvin Gordon.

Chad Jensen

by

Jman75

Drew Lock Shares Peyton Manning's Advice to him During League-Wide Lockdown

Drew Lock's offseason plans have been interrupted by the viral pandemic that has shut down American life. But the young signal-caller is still getting advice from the Sheriff on how best to roll with the punches.

KeithCummings

by

broncobuckeyenomad

Phillip Lindsay Dismisses Notion of him Seeking Trade from Broncos

Phillip Lindsay got out in front of any conspiracy theories that he wants out of Denver.

Chad Jensen

by

ac64

WR vs. OT: Answering Which Should Take Precedence for Broncos at Pick 15

The Broncos have a need at both wide receiver and offensive tackle but which position should be the team's first-round priority?

Nick Kendell

by

CUBuffinTX

Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb Picked by Broncos in SI's Latest Mock

Another day, another national mock with the Broncos taking a wide receiver.

Chad Jensen

by

Brew77