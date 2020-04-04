Finding Broncos: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 202
Arms: 33 inches
Hands: 9-1/8 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.43
Vertical Jump: 37.5
Broad Jump: 126
Stats
Pros
- Fires off the snap
- Will give plenty of effort as a blocker
- Improved his focus on making catches for 2019
- Has a tremendous catch radius
- Instinctive receiver
- Does well working around defenders
- Has a really effective jab-step to stall defenders
- Will box out defenders
- Will vary his speed through his routes
- Reliable slot receiver
- Has that my ball mentality
- Good leap & length to high-point catches
- Body contortion is insane
- Quick to pluck the ball out of air
What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cons
- LSU’s offense schemed him open a lot
- Not the best separator
- Needs to improve vs. press-coverage
- Struggles vs. tight man-coverage
- Struggles bs. size & strength corners
- Can be complacent as a receiver
Overview
A good athlete with a huge catch radius, Justin Jefferson can be a versatile piece for an offense. He can work on the boundary with solid route running, leaping ability, and his instincts.
On top of that, he can also work as a big slot receiver, which may actually be better for Jefferson because of the issues he has getting off of press-coverage. The versatility he offers up with where he can line up is going to be very attractive for multiple teams wanting to improve their passing attack.
Fit with Broncos
Denver is looking for receiver help, which has been made abundantly clear, but it is the type of receiver its looking for that's key. The Broncos want someone who offers up more speed to the offense and that isn't the strong suit for Jefferson's game.
While Jefferson would be a tremendous prospect in the Pat Shurmur offense, the Broncos may not look for a receiver of his type as early as he might go.
Grade: No. 22 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Late Round 1
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.