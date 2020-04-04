Finding Broncos: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 202

Arms: 33 inches

Hands: 9-1/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.43

Vertical Jump: 37.5

Broad Jump: 126

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Fires off the snap

Will give plenty of effort as a blocker

Improved his focus on making catches for 2019

Has a tremendous catch radius

Instinctive receiver

Does well working around defenders

Has a really effective jab-step to stall defenders

Will box out defenders

Will vary his speed through his routes

Reliable slot receiver

Has that my ball mentality

Good leap & length to high-point catches

Body contortion is insane

Quick to pluck the ball out of air

Cons

LSU’s offense schemed him open a lot

Not the best separator

Needs to improve vs. press-coverage

Struggles vs. tight man-coverage

Struggles bs. size & strength corners

Can be complacent as a receiver

Overview

A good athlete with a huge catch radius, Justin Jefferson can be a versatile piece for an offense. He can work on the boundary with solid route running, leaping ability, and his instincts.

On top of that, he can also work as a big slot receiver, which may actually be better for Jefferson because of the issues he has getting off of press-coverage. The versatility he offers up with where he can line up is going to be very attractive for multiple teams wanting to improve their passing attack.

Fit with Broncos

Denver is looking for receiver help, which has been made abundantly clear, but it is the type of receiver its looking for that's key. The Broncos want someone who offers up more speed to the offense and that isn't the strong suit for Jefferson's game.

While Jefferson would be a tremendous prospect in the Pat Shurmur offense, the Broncos may not look for a receiver of his type as early as he might go.

Grade: No. 22 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Late Round 1

