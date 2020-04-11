Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 254

Arms: 32-1/4 inches

Hands: 9-7/8 inches

Combine Results

*Did not participate 

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • High-character & leadership got him the #18 jersey
  • Consistent pressure on twists
  • High football & overall IQ
  • Has a tremendous build & frame for the NFL
  • Quick off the snap
  • Lateral quickness is fantastic
  • Elite agility
  • Quick & easy change of direction
  • Has tremendous technique on inside counters
  • Very flexible with plenty of bend
  • Inside spin counter is deadly
  • Plenty of range to attack outside runs on the opposite side
  • Really good conversion of speed to power
  • Has a really good long-arm bull-rush
  • Can dip around the corner under the shoulder of tackles

Cons

  • Missed all of 2018 & time in 2019 with ACL/ankle injuries
  • Will get stalled on a powerful punch
  • Balance through his rush needs to be more consistent
  • Could be more aggressive on his rushes
  • Needs improve hand fighting
  • Needs to learn how to exploit over-sets
  • Will let blockers into his frame
  • Can get pushed around by stronger run blockers
  • Struggles to maintain the edge
  • Inconsistent attack against the run

Overview

The number of games K’Lavon Chaisson has missed is going to be a concern for NFL teams, and with restrictions on pre-draft visits, teams are in a bind to vet the medicals. However, he's a really good athlete off the edge that can create pressure on the quarterback in multiple ways. 

While Chaisson's play against the run is lacking some, he isn't completely ineffective there. His high football IQ is obvious when you turn on the tape as he shows a natural understanding of what the offense is going to do and how to defend against it.

Fit with Broncos

Denver can use some edge help, but only as depth, and Chaisson is going to get drafted high enough to be handed a starting job. He does fit the scheme for the Broncos and would be a natural replacement for Von Miller whenever that time comes. 

If Denver plans on moving on from Miller before the trade deadline or after the 2020 season, only then would Chaisson at pick 15 would make some sense. It'd be a huge upgrade in depth for 2020 followed by a replacement. Moving on from Miller is unlikely to happen, so don't expect Chaisson to be a probable target at 15.

Grade: No. 17 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Mid Round 1

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

