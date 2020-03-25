Finding Broncos: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 197

Arms: 30-5/8 inches

Hands: 9-1/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.46

Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches

Broad Jump: 123 inches

3-Cone: 6.94 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.36 seconds

Stats

Sports Reference

Pros

Has the build to be a boundary NFL CB

Has good burst to drive when playing off-man

Very physical press corner

Athleticism is solid

Has good mirroring coverage ability

Played well against tough matchups like Alabama & Clemson

Doesn’t let receivers box him out

Plays through the catch point

Calculated risk-taker

Reads the QB very well when facing the thrower

Can read the receiver with back to the QB

Best in press-man coverage, but can do well in off-man

Cons

2017 suspension

Inconsistent switch from press to coverage mirror

Tackling is a major concern

Effort as a tackler and technique are not there consistently

Will need to be much better reading the QB to play off-coverage in NFL

Confidence player & when he doesn’t have it, it shows

Easy to get lost from better than average route runners

Hips can be locked & not loose

Long speed is solid

Balance through routes is lackluster

The farther downfield he gets, his positioning gets worse

Overview

There are multiple areas that need to be vetted by teams before drafting Kristian Fulton. His suspension, injury in 2019, and the tackling issues are among them.

Fulton's play in coverage is very enticing to multiple teams because he does offer up some versatility in coverage schemes. He can be very physical through routes and at the catch point, which teams will love.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 37 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 1

