Finding Broncos: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 197

Arms: 30-5/8 inches

Hands: 9-1/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.46

Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches

Broad Jump: 123 inches

3-Cone: 6.94 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.36 seconds

Stats

Snip
Sports Reference

Pros

  • Has the build to be a boundary NFL CB
  • Has good burst to drive when playing off-man
  • Very physical press corner
  • Athleticism is solid
  • Has good mirroring coverage ability
  • Played well against tough matchups like Alabama & Clemson
  • Doesn’t let receivers box him out
  • Plays through the catch point
  • Calculated risk-taker
  • Reads the QB very well when facing the thrower
  • Can read the receiver with back to the QB
  • Best in press-man coverage, but can do well in off-man

Cons

  • 2017 suspension
  • Inconsistent switch from press to coverage mirror
  • Tackling is a major concern
  • Effort as a tackler and technique are not there consistently
  • Will need to be much better reading the QB to play off-coverage in NFL
  • Confidence player & when he doesn’t have it, it shows
  • Easy to get lost from better than average route runners
  • Hips can be locked & not loose
  • Long speed is solid
  • Balance through routes is lackluster
  • The farther downfield he gets, his positioning gets worse

Overview

There are multiple areas that need to be vetted by teams before drafting Kristian Fulton. His suspension, injury in 2019, and the tackling issues are among them. 

Fulton's play in coverage is very enticing to multiple teams because he does offer up some versatility in coverage schemes. He can be very physical through routes and at the catch point, which teams will love.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 37 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 1

