Finding Broncos: Matt Peart, OT, UConn | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-7 (91st percentile)
Weight: 318 (71st %)
Arms: 36-5/8 inches (99th %)
Hands: 9-1/2 inches (16th %)
Combine Results
40: 5.06 seconds (87th %)
Bench Press (225 lbs): 26 reps (59th %)
Vertical Jump: 30 inches (75th %)
Broad Jump: 113 inches (94th %)
3-Cone: 8.01 seconds (27th %)
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.92 seconds (19th %)
Pros
- Four-year starter
- Fires off the snap & into his stance
- Tremendous athletic potential
- Coach's dream in terms of size/length/strength/athleticism
- Has a frame that can add another 15-20 pounds easily
- Versatility for both tackle spots & schemes
- Has very light feet
- Quick mirror
- Smooth mover on lateral plays
- Excellent change of direction
- Pass sets have plenty of promise
Cons
- Needs to use strength more consistently
- Hand placement must improve
- Does struggle to bench press defenders
- Must keep his hands up
- Lumbered when going from first to second block
- Feet will stall at the high point in his set
- Will over-extend
- Hands must be placed better
- Pad level must be more consistently low
- More violence in his punch
- Lacks the nasty demeanor
Overview
Matt Peart is a tackle with plenty of length, size, athleticism, and decent enough power to have a long career in the NFL. Some view him as a guard in the NFL, but he has the desired traits to be a long-term tackle provided he gets his hands much improved. He has one of the higher ceilings for tackles in this class, so there isn’t a reason to move him.
The final nail in the coffin, or at least should be the final nail, in regards to him moving to guard is his struggles benching rushers off of him. Inside he would have to do that a lot more often than he would at tackle where he can lean on his athleticism a lot more so than on the inside. Either way, Peart must improve the hands.
Fit with Broncos
*See video above.
Grade: No. 48 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 2
