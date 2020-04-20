Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: Matt Peart, OT, UConn | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-7 (91st percentile)

Weight: 318 (71st %) 

Arms: 36-5/8 inches (99th %)

Hands: 9-1/2 inches (16th %)

Combine Results

40: 5.06 seconds (87th %)

Bench Press (225 lbs): 26 reps (59th %)

Vertical Jump: 30 inches (75th %)

Broad Jump: 113 inches (94th %)

3-Cone: 8.01 seconds (27th %)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.92 seconds (19th %)

Pros

  • Four-year starter
  • Fires off the snap & into his stance
  • Tremendous athletic potential
  • Coach's dream in terms of size/length/strength/athleticism
  • Has a frame that can add another 15-20 pounds easily
  • Versatility for both tackle spots & schemes
  • Has very light feet
  • Quick mirror
  • Smooth mover on lateral plays
  • Excellent change of direction
  • Pass sets have plenty of promise

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Needs to use strength more consistently
  • Hand placement must improve
  • Does struggle to bench press defenders
  • Must keep his hands up
  • Lumbered when going from first to second block
  • Feet will stall at the high point in his set
  • Will over-extend
  • Hands must be placed better
  • Pad level must be more consistently low
  • More violence in his punch
  • Lacks the nasty demeanor

Overview

Matt Peart is a tackle with plenty of length, size, athleticism, and decent enough power to have a long career in the NFL. Some view him as a guard in the NFL, but he has the desired traits to be a long-term tackle provided he gets his hands much improved. He has one of the higher ceilings for tackles in this class, so there isn’t a reason to move him. 

The final nail in the coffin, or at least should be the final nail, in regards to him moving to guard is his struggles benching rushers off of him. Inside he would have to do that a lot more often than he would at tackle where he can lean on his athleticism a lot more so than on the inside. Either way, Peart must improve the hands.

Fit with Broncos 

*See video above.

Grade: No. 48 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analyzing how NFL.com's Controversial 7-Round Mock Draft Would Impact Broncos

Chad Reuters published a mock draft with selections for the Broncos few would see coming or bet on happening when the real thing rolls around next week.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Dalton Risner Takes Strong Stand for Drew Lock

With outside questions still swirling about Drew Lock, Dalton Risner has no doubts.

Chad Jensen

by

Frankiebaby74

Legendary Broncos Insider Predicts Massive Draft Trade for Top WR Jerry Jeudy

Henry Ruggs III? CeeDee Lamb? Or Jerry Jeudy? A new prediction from Denver's original insider has crystallized the issue.

Chad Jensen

by

L0ck3

Report: Broncos Targeting Blockbuster Trade-Up with Browns

Is John Elway on the brink of consummated a blockbuster draft trade?

Nick Kendell

by

CUBuffinTX

Report: Elijah Wilkinson has Been Told he'll Compete With Bolles for Broncos' Starting LT Job

Elijah Wilkinson hasn't been promised a starting job but he could very well get the opportunity to openly compete for one with an ex-first-rounder.

KeithCummings

by

Denver_D

Broncos Sign 7 Players to One-Year Tender

The Broncos took care of some business this past week, getting seven different players officially re-upped on one-year tenders.

Chad Jensen

by

Jimrichard

Demaryius Thomas Wants to Reunite with Broncos, Finish Career in Denver

Could the second most-prolific wide receiver in Broncos' history be reunited with the team that both drafted and cut him?

Chad Jensen

by

bythesky

Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft | Final Version

What will the Broncos' 2020 NFL Draft haul look like? Here's our best guess.

Erick Trickel

by

B'wana Beast

Could One of the 'Terrific 12' Fall to Broncos at Pick 15? Here's the Truth

There are 12 blue-chip/non-QB prospects in this class and the Broncos would be fortunate to land any one of them. But sitting at pick 15, what are the odds?

Nick Kendell

by

broncofan55555

A Surprising Takeaway Emerges From MHH's War Room Broncos Mock Draft

In a practical sense, there was one major takeaway from our annual War Room mock draft.

Chad Jensen

by

Brew77