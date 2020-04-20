Finding Broncos: Matt Peart, OT, UConn | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-7 (91st percentile)

Weight: 318 (71st %)

Arms: 36-5/8 inches (99th %)

Hands: 9-1/2 inches (16th %)

Combine Results

40: 5.06 seconds (87th %)

Bench Press (225 lbs): 26 reps (59th %)

Vertical Jump: 30 inches (75th %)

Broad Jump: 113 inches (94th %)

3-Cone: 8.01 seconds (27th %)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.92 seconds (19th %)

Pros

Four-year starter

Fires off the snap & into his stance

Tremendous athletic potential

Coach's dream in terms of size/length/strength/athleticism

Has a frame that can add another 15-20 pounds easily

Versatility for both tackle spots & schemes

Has very light feet

Quick mirror

Smooth mover on lateral plays

Excellent change of direction

Pass sets have plenty of promise

Cons

Needs to use strength more consistently

Hand placement must improve

Does struggle to bench press defenders

Must keep his hands up

Lumbered when going from first to second block

Feet will stall at the high point in his set

Will over-extend

Hands must be placed better

Pad level must be more consistently low

More violence in his punch

Lacks the nasty demeanor

Overview

Matt Peart is a tackle with plenty of length, size, athleticism, and decent enough power to have a long career in the NFL. Some view him as a guard in the NFL, but he has the desired traits to be a long-term tackle provided he gets his hands much improved. He has one of the higher ceilings for tackles in this class, so there isn’t a reason to move him.

The final nail in the coffin, or at least should be the final nail, in regards to him moving to guard is his struggles benching rushers off of him. Inside he would have to do that a lot more often than he would at tackle where he can lean on his athleticism a lot more so than on the inside. Either way, Peart must improve the hands.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 48 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 2

