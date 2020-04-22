Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-10 (23rd percentile)

Weight: 198 (72nd %)

Arms: 31-3/4 inches (64th %)

Hands: 9-3/8 inches (68th %)

Combine Results

40: 4.48 seconds (58th %)

Bench Press (225 lbs): 15 reps (55th %)

Vertical Jump: 37 inches (65th %)

Broad Jump: 128 inches (86th %)

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Outstanding athlete
  • Threat as a returner & has gunner value
  • Plenty of strength
  • Very physical
  • Has good balance as a tackler
  • Hard to handle press corner
  • Quick change-of-direction
  • Will attack through the WR to challenge the catch point
  • Acceleration is top-notch
  • Constant jabs into WRs' shoulders to disrupt routes
  • Has solid short-area recovery
  • Makes it hard for WRs to stay focused
  • Has a low center of gravity

Cons

  • Draws a lot of flags
  • Raw athletic upside
  • Footwork is a mess
  • Hits WRs high into tackle attempts
  • Struggles reading plays in front of him when off-coverage
  • Not very fluid
  • Lacks experience
  • Lacks finesse
  • Struggles mirroring the route
  • There is a lot of panic in his game
  • Struggles to bounce eyes when in off-coverage

Overview

There is a lot of upside with Noah Igbinoghene, but the tools are still quite raw and will take time to develop. He is a fierce corner that really is demanding of the receiver when pressing at the line of scrimmage. 

Igbinoghene makes the receiver work for every step of ground they take. Once the rep goes into coverage mode, that's when mistakes start to emerge, along with other deficiencies. 

Igbinoghene's special teams value and raw athletic traits are going to see him selected high, but hopefully, the team who lands him will be patient with his development and have a good DBs coach to develop the technique and footwork.

Fit with Broncos

This is an interesting fit for the Broncos because of Igbinoghene being a very physical press corner with raw coverage traits. In the Vic Fangio scheme, corners often are playing off-coverage which is something that Igbinoghene struggles with, making his fit in Denver questionable. 

However, Fangio has adjusted his scheme before and could do the same here to allow Igbinoghene to play press coverage. Also, the Broncos have Bryce Callahan and A.J. Bouye, so taking a developmental corner to be in play for the future does make sense.

If drafted, Igbinoghene would get some experience this year on defense, as well as contributing on special teams, while DBs Coach Renaldo Hill brings the technique along to a point where he could potentially be in play for a starting job in 2021.

Grade: No. 44 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Second-Round

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

