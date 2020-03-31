Finding Broncos: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 229

Arms: 31-5/8 inches

Hands: 10 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.5 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 18 reps

Vertical Jump: 35 inches

Broad Jump: 125 inches

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Showed up against big-time opponents in big-time games

Excellent lateral quickness

Patrols the gaps expertly

Quick to diagnose & quick to react

Great athletic ability in coverage

Can beat blockers around the edge on outside runs

Sideline-to-sideline speed is impressive

Balance as a tackler is fantastic

Has good tackling base on contact

His whole game is based around balance & control

Has the inside 'backer attitude & mentality

Praised for leadership

Has good ability to take on blocks & shed to make a tackle

Finisher tackler

Can shut down passing lanes

Cons

Needs more experience with only one year as a starter

Timing downhill can be improved

Route recognition is still a work in progress

Doesn’t always slip blocks with the best technique

Pulling guards can surprise him

Will lose space leverage

Play diagnosis is still coming around

Overview

Patrick Queen is the youngest prospect in the 2020 class, but he has plenty of upside for the NFL based on his athletic traits. He is a tremendous fit for what teams are looking for in the modern linebacker. For as inexperienced as he is, Queen is pretty far along as a player in some key areas.

What concerns Queen does have can all be improved upon with more playtime and experience. He has probably the highest of ceilings among true off-ball linebackers (not counting Isaiah Simmons) in this class.

Fit with Broncos

The majority of Queen’s reps came as a box linebacker, but he did show some versatility with where he can line up. With some development, he could become even more versatile in the NFL.

Vic Fangio is a defensive coach who loves to have versatility with his players. In 2019, Todd Davis saw over 100 snaps in the slot, and Queen has more athleticism than Davis to hold up there.

Grade: No. 20 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Late Round 1

