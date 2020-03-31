Finding Broncos: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 229
Arms: 31-5/8 inches
Hands: 10 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.5 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 18 reps
Vertical Jump: 35 inches
Broad Jump: 125 inches
Stats
Pros
- Showed up against big-time opponents in big-time games
- Excellent lateral quickness
- Patrols the gaps expertly
- Quick to diagnose & quick to react
- Great athletic ability in coverage
- Can beat blockers around the edge on outside runs
- Sideline-to-sideline speed is impressive
- Balance as a tackler is fantastic
- Has good tackling base on contact
- His whole game is based around balance & control
- Has the inside 'backer attitude & mentality
- Praised for leadership
- Has good ability to take on blocks & shed to make a tackle
- Finisher tackler
- Can shut down passing lanes
Cons
- Needs more experience with only one year as a starter
- Timing downhill can be improved
- Route recognition is still a work in progress
- Doesn’t always slip blocks with the best technique
- Pulling guards can surprise him
- Will lose space leverage
- Play diagnosis is still coming around
Overview
Patrick Queen is the youngest prospect in the 2020 class, but he has plenty of upside for the NFL based on his athletic traits. He is a tremendous fit for what teams are looking for in the modern linebacker. For as inexperienced as he is, Queen is pretty far along as a player in some key areas.
What concerns Queen does have can all be improved upon with more playtime and experience. He has probably the highest of ceilings among true off-ball linebackers (not counting Isaiah Simmons) in this class.
Fit with Broncos
The majority of Queen’s reps came as a box linebacker, but he did show some versatility with where he can line up. With some development, he could become even more versatile in the NFL.
Vic Fangio is a defensive coach who loves to have versatility with his players. In 2019, Todd Davis saw over 100 snaps in the slot, and Queen has more athleticism than Davis to hold up there.
Grade: No. 20 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Late Round 1
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.