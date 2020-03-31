Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 229

Arms: 31-5/8 inches

Hands: 10 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.5 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 18 reps

Vertical Jump: 35 inches

Broad Jump: 125 inches

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Showed up against big-time opponents in big-time games
  • Excellent lateral quickness
  • Patrols the gaps expertly
  • Quick to diagnose & quick to react
  • Great athletic ability in coverage
  • Can beat blockers around the edge on outside runs
  • Sideline-to-sideline speed is impressive
  • Balance as a tackler is fantastic
  • Has good tackling base on contact
  • His whole game is based around balance & control
  • Has the inside 'backer attitude & mentality
  • Praised for leadership
  • Has good ability to take on blocks & shed to make a tackle
  • Finisher tackler
  • Can shut down passing lanes

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Needs more experience with only one year as a starter
  • Timing downhill can be improved
  • Route recognition is still a work in progress
  • Doesn’t always slip blocks with the best technique
  • Pulling guards can surprise him
  • Will lose space leverage
  • Play diagnosis is still coming around

Overview

Patrick Queen is the youngest prospect in the 2020 class, but he has plenty of upside for the NFL based on his athletic traits. He is a tremendous fit for what teams are looking for in the modern linebacker. For as inexperienced as he is, Queen is pretty far along as a player in some key areas. 

What concerns Queen does have can all be improved upon with more playtime and experience. He has probably the highest of ceilings among true off-ball linebackers (not counting Isaiah Simmons) in this class.

Fit with Broncos

The majority of Queen’s reps came as a box linebacker, but he did show some versatility with where he can line up. With some development, he could become even more versatile in the NFL. 

Vic Fangio is a defensive coach who loves to have versatility with his players. In 2019, Todd Davis saw over 100 snaps in the slot, and Queen has more athleticism than Davis to hold up there.

Grade: No. 20 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Late Round 1

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (2)
B'wana Beast
B'wana Beast

I personally am not as big a fan of queen over players like White and Bush from last year or Simmons and Murry from this year. I feel like late first for a team in contention would fit (let queen fly). I think the worse of the defense he is with the more flaw will show early on.

No. 1-2
Rideordiedbfan
Rideordiedbfan

Draft Ruggs and the move up and get Queen

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos' Post-Free Agency 7-Round Mock Draft | Version 4.0

With the Broncos' free-agent class hauled in, it's time to reveal how it impacts April's draft.

Erick Trickel

by

smilinassassin

Reacting to The Draft Network's Latest Broncos 7-Round Mock

Kyle Crabbs of the TDN just laid down his latest Broncos mock draft. Suffice to say, there were some curious selections.

Nick Kendell

by

rudy2408

Free-Agent DL Shelby Harris Re-Signs With Broncos Amid Conflicting Reports

Two reports claim the Broncos have re-signed free-agent DL Shelby Harris, though the market's leading insider has refuted the claims.

Luke Patterson

by

Sinceiwasalilboy

Broncos' TE Jeff Heuerman 'Highly Doubtful' to Return in 2020 per Insider

How many tight ends does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

Chad Jensen

by

Mike_d

Shelby Harris Projects what his Role with Broncos will be With Jurrell Casey in the Fold

The Broncos re-signed Shelby Harris a week after acquiring Jurrell Casey via trade. What will Harris' role in Denver be in light of Casey's presence and Derek Wolfe's departure?

Chad Jensen

by

Thundersvictorylap

Derek Wolfe has 'No Hard Feelings' for Broncos Despite not Receiving an Offer to Re-Sign

Derek Wolfe took a one-year deal with the Ravens after waiting in vain for months to receive an offer from the Broncos.

Luke Patterson

by

Kebby77

Melvin Gordon Reveals True Thoughts on New Challenge of Playing with Drew Lock

The Broncos added two-time Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon to help Drew Lock hit the ground running in year two. However, Gordon has never played with a young QB.

KeithCummings

by

Broncos247

Broncos' Updated 2020 Cap Space Revealed to be More Than First Thought

With the first and second wave of free agency in the books, how much cap space do the Broncos have now?

BobMorris

by

Pmanningsir1

Cap Expert Unleashes Eye-Opening Stat About Broncos

Over The Cap just revealed a stat that some Broncos fans might find troubling.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Derek Wolfe Makes Bold Prediction for Jurrell Casey on his Way out of Denver

Derek Wolfe is bullish on Jurrell Casey, his ostensible replacement on the Broncos' D-line.

Chad Jensen

by

smilinassassin