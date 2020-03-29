Finding Broncos: Reggie Corbin, RB, Illinois | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 205

Hands: 8 inches

Arms: 29-3/4 inches

Pro Day

40: 4.65 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 20 reps

Vertical Jump: 38 inches

Broad Jump: 119 inches

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.45 seconds

3-Cone: 6.93 seconds

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Human joy-stick that easily makes defenders miss

Outstanding burst

Quick cuts to get upfield

Extremely agile

Type of player you want to get the ball

Has solid long speed, though not outstanding

Homerun threat whenever he has the ball

One of the best runners at making defenders miss

Vision is good enough for the NFL

Cons

Not reliable as a pass blocker

Very limited reps as a pass-catcher

Size is okay, but the build is lean

Best in a three-man RBBC to bring speed

Can get lost between the tackles when lane is cluttered.

Limited role in the NFL

Overview

Reggie Corbin is an explosive threat that can be a spark for the offense. It would be nice if he offered more as a pass-catcher, or showed more prowess as a receiver. He works best in space and improving his receiving chops would help play to his open-field strengths.

The concerns of Corbin's size are valid, but can easily be schemed around to put him in his best role. There will need to be a good offensive line in front of him to open up clear running lanes.

Fit with Broncos

While Corbin is very explosive, his lack of receiving is a major concern for a Pat Shurmur offense, despite the Broncos' desire to add explosiveness. Shurmur's scheme demands more receiving ability from its backs which Corbin simply hasn’t shown.

If Denver believes they can really develop Corbin as a pass-catcher, he would be a good option, but the issues between the tackles are still a big concern for his NFL prospects.

Grade: Mid Round 5

Where he Goes: Early Day Three (Based on the explosion he brings, he would be a day two pick if there was more as a receiver.)

