Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: Reggie Corbin, RB, Illinois | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 205

Hands: 8 inches

Arms: 29-3/4 inches

Pro Day

40: 4.65 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 20 reps

Vertical Jump: 38 inches

Broad Jump: 119 inches

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.45 seconds

3-Cone: 6.93 seconds

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Human joy-stick that easily makes defenders miss
  • Outstanding burst
  • Quick cuts to get upfield
  • Extremely agile
  • Type of player you want to get the ball
  • Has solid long speed, though not outstanding
  • Homerun threat whenever he has the ball
  • One of the best runners at making defenders miss
  • Vision is good enough for the NFL

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Not reliable as a pass blocker
  • Very limited reps as a pass-catcher
  • Size is okay, but the build is lean
  • Best in a three-man RBBC to bring speed
  • Can get lost between the tackles when lane is cluttered.
  • Limited role in the NFL

Overview

Reggie Corbin is an explosive threat that can be a spark for the offense. It would be nice if he offered more as a pass-catcher, or showed more prowess as a receiver. He works best in space and improving his receiving chops would help play to his open-field strengths. 

The concerns of Corbin's size are valid, but can easily be schemed around to put him in his best role. There will need to be a good offensive line in front of him to open up clear running lanes.

Fit with Broncos

While Corbin is very explosive, his lack of receiving is a major concern for a Pat Shurmur offense, despite the Broncos' desire to add explosiveness. Shurmur's scheme demands more receiving ability from its backs which Corbin simply hasn’t shown. 

If Denver believes they can really develop Corbin as a pass-catcher, he would be a good option, but the issues between the tackles are still a big concern for his NFL prospects. 

Grade: Mid Round 5

Where he Goes: Early Day Three (Based on the explosion he brings, he would be a day two pick if there was more as a receiver.)

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (1)
Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

An intriguing player, to say the least. Might be the next Phillip Lindsay. Might not amount to anything. Depends on his heart.

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Free-Agent DL Shelby Harris Re-Signs With Broncos Amid Conflicting Reports

Two reports claim the Broncos have re-signed free-agent DL Shelby Harris, though the market's leading insider has refuted the claims.

Luke Patterson

by

Ringneck1

Broncos' TE Jeff Heuerman 'Highly Doubtful' to Return in 2020 per Insider

How many tight ends does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

Chad Jensen

by

Mike_d

Reacting to The Draft Network's Latest Broncos 7-Round Mock

Kyle Crabbs of the TDN just laid down his latest Broncos mock draft. Suffice to say, there were some curious selections.

Nick Kendell

by

Pseudodragon

Derek Wolfe has 'No Hard Feelings' for Broncos Despite not Receiving an Offer to Re-Sign

Derek Wolfe took a one-year deal with the Ravens after waiting in vain for months to receive an offer from the Broncos.

Luke Patterson

by

Kebby77

Broncos' Updated 2020 Cap Space Revealed to be More Than First Thought

With the first and second wave of free agency in the books, how much cap space do the Broncos have now?

BobMorris

by

Pmanningsir1

Cap Expert Unleashes Eye-Opening Stat About Broncos

Over The Cap just revealed a stat that some Broncos fans might find troubling.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Report: Broncos' Free-Agent DL Derek Wolfe Signs with Ravens on One-Year Deal

Derek Wolfe is taking his talent to Baltimore. The Broncos are losing a legend.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Answering Whether Shelby Harris' Return Takes D-Line off Broncos' Board at Pick 15

The Broncos brought back Shelby Harris at the 11th hour. Does that take DL studs like Derrick Brown and Javon Kinlaw off the team's first-round board?

Nick Kendell

by

Letswin17

3 Reasons Oddsmakers are Wrong About the Broncos

The oddsmakers have docked the Broncos' over/under win projection for 2020 in the wake of free agency. They're wrong. Here's why.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Report: Melvin Gordon Will be Broncos' Bell-Cow RB, not Phillip Lindsay

Broncos fans have been dying to know how the Melvin Gordon signing will ultimately affect Phillip Lindsay. A new report from a Dove Valley insider sheds light.

Chad Jensen

by

joeystallone