Finding Broncos: Reggie Corbin, RB, Illinois | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 205
Hands: 8 inches
Arms: 29-3/4 inches
Pro Day
40: 4.65 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 20 reps
Vertical Jump: 38 inches
Broad Jump: 119 inches
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.45 seconds
3-Cone: 6.93 seconds
Stats
Pros
- Human joy-stick that easily makes defenders miss
- Outstanding burst
- Quick cuts to get upfield
- Extremely agile
- Type of player you want to get the ball
- Has solid long speed, though not outstanding
- Homerun threat whenever he has the ball
- One of the best runners at making defenders miss
- Vision is good enough for the NFL
Cons
- Not reliable as a pass blocker
- Very limited reps as a pass-catcher
- Size is okay, but the build is lean
- Best in a three-man RBBC to bring speed
- Can get lost between the tackles when lane is cluttered.
- Limited role in the NFL
Overview
Reggie Corbin is an explosive threat that can be a spark for the offense. It would be nice if he offered more as a pass-catcher, or showed more prowess as a receiver. He works best in space and improving his receiving chops would help play to his open-field strengths.
The concerns of Corbin's size are valid, but can easily be schemed around to put him in his best role. There will need to be a good offensive line in front of him to open up clear running lanes.
Fit with Broncos
While Corbin is very explosive, his lack of receiving is a major concern for a Pat Shurmur offense, despite the Broncos' desire to add explosiveness. Shurmur's scheme demands more receiving ability from its backs which Corbin simply hasn’t shown.
If Denver believes they can really develop Corbin as a pass-catcher, he would be a good option, but the issues between the tackles are still a big concern for his NFL prospects.
Grade: Mid Round 5
Where he Goes: Early Day Three (Based on the explosion he brings, he would be a day two pick if there was more as a receiver.)
