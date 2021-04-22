HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Finding Broncos: Scouting Alabama OL Landon Dickerson

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Landon Dickerson and how would he fit in Denver?
Author:
Publish date:

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, a talented prospect, but does he fit with the Broncos?

Measurables

  • Height: 6 foot 6
  • Weight: 326 pounds

Pros

  • Versatility to play any spot on the line and in any scheme, though better inside in power/gap.
  • Elite leadership.
  • Has really good technique on the interior and does a solid job keeping his pad level low.
  • Fires out of his stance with a bang .
  • Knows how to use his height to advantage and get defenders leaning with power.
  • Has the initial power to stall rushers right away.
  • Has an elite football IQ and willing to be a player-coach on the side to help.
  • Quick firing hands and can get multiple punches off.
  • Strong grip to sustain and control defenders.
  • Has plenty of power.
  • Has power in his legs and has a strong anchor that’s hard to drive through.
  • Works with a good base and good balance in all phases.

Cons

  • Has a long list of medical concerns leading to how long he can hold up in the NFL.
  • Not the best athlete.
  • If on the interior, he has to make sure he keeps his pad level low in the NFL.
  • At times, he can have some issues driving defenders when they get under his pads.
  • Doesn’t finish a lot of blocks.
  • Lateral mobility is alright but might keep outside zone teams away from him.
  • Could do better working to landmarks when pulling.

Overview

When healthy, Dickerson is a monster on the offensive line, literally and figuratively. You just don’t find many guys who are built like he is and play the way he does. His medicals are the biggest issue teams may have with him as it leads to questions on how long he can last in the NFL.

While he is capable of playing any of the five positions, inside is his best spot and only to be used as a tackle in emergency situations. There is also good enough movement to be used in any scheme, but his best work may be something that keeps him inside and relying on his power.

Fit with Broncos

If the medicals checked out, Dickerson would be a great fit on the Broncos. He would upgrade their center position depth and depth all along the offensive line. He has a high football IQ and could even help some of the other young offensive linemen, like Lloyd Cushenberry and Netane Muti.

However, like with many other prospects, a lot will fall back on the value of the investment and a day-two pick may be more than the Broncos are willing to invest to better their interior offensive line.

Grade: Round 2

Where he goes: Round 3

