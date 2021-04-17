Finding Broncos: Scouting Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Jaylen Waddle and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, a talented prospect but does he fit the Denver Broncos?

Measurables

Height: 5 feet 10

5 feet 10 Weight: 185 pounds

Stats

Pros

Has good speed but does well altering his route running speed.

Was used in a variety of ways in the Alabama offense because of his versatility.

Large catch radius despite his smaller size.

Hands are reliable with few drops and great catching technique.

Can work inside or outside in the NFL.

Highly competitive in all phases

Offers up the ability to contribute as a returner.

An elite big-play ability that was consistently seen at Alabama.

Has a good football IQ, which his versatile experience helps with.

Elite screen and short game receiver that can make big plays from quick catches.

Can get quick and easy separation with his quickness.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Can show some issues when decelerating through his routes.

Still in need of learning the finer nuances of his route running.

Smaller frame is maxed out without room to bulk up.

Had a bad injury in 2020 that needs to be vetted.

Will need to improve his attack of the intermediate levels for the NFL level.

Wastes steps through his routes.

Overview

Waddle is an explosive play-maker that can attack a defense from multiple spots on offense. There is work that needs to be done to refine his play as a receiver, but he has all the traits to make an immediate impact with the big-play ability.

A lot of his value will hang on the outlook of the knee injury he had in 2020, but as long as it is all clear, he looks like a top 15 pick at the latest. Waddle is the modern combination of speed, fluidity, and quickness to be productive.

Fit with Broncos

If the Broncos wanted to get a bit more bang on offense, then Waddle can make sense from that perspective. Adding him to an already loaded toolbox of weapons puts everything in favor of the quarterback.

However, he would likely be viewed as an option at nine overall, and that may be too rich for the Broncos with them opting to find value options later. That is especially the case after investing a first and second-round pick in 2020 to better their receiver corps.

Grade: Round 1

Where he goes: Round 1

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!