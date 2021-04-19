Finding Broncos: Scouting Cincinnati Safety Darrick Forrest

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Darrick Forrest and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Cincinnati safety Darrick Forrest, a talented prospect but does he fit the Denver Broncos?

Measurables

Height: 6-0

6-0 Weight: 200

Stats

Pros

Of all the safeties in this class, Forrest is one of the more consistent ones with his reads.

Has a high football IQ and is always in his proper position.

Ball skills are good for the NFL and his smarts always have him in a position to make a play on the ball.

Quick to recognize run and come downhill to fill in.

Has good enough, but not elite, range from the safety position.

Strong and consistent tackling technique.

While there are certain roles and schemes he doesn’t fit in, he still has good versatility. You just don’t want him as a single high.

Can come down and play nickel coverage in certain situations.

Has a knack for both zone and man coverage responsibilities.

Never gives up on plays and constantly plays with high effort and motor.

Leader on defense and can contribute on special teams as well.

A pretty high ceiling and a pretty high floor as well. At the very least, he should be a special teams player and good number three safety.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Lacking elite range does create some scheme/role limitations. Mainly, he isn’t a centerfielder type.

Athleticism isn’t elite, which also can bring about some limitations in the NFL.

Not overly loose or flexible, which at times does hurt his change of direction ability.

Doesn’t have an elite trait, just a bunch of really good ones.

Isn’t immune to a missed tackle on occasion.

Sometimes can get caught up overthinking when coming downhill against the run.

Overview

There is a good ceiling and a good floor with Forrest to be somewhat of a safe pick. His football IQ is the closest thing to an elite trait that he has, and that can carry him to a long career in the NFL.

With his solid athleticism and range, he can be a starter in the NFL with some development. With his floor, teams are going to be really enticed because he has the traits to be a solid player at the very least with a role on both defense and special teams.

Forrest is the type of player that coaches and front office members like to have on their football team.

Fit with Broncos

No matter what happens with Kareem Jackson, Derrick Forrest is one for the Broncos to take a long hard look at. He fits in naturally into the scheme Vic Fangio runs but has the scheme versatility to play in almost any other scheme.

He gives them a guy who can help out a special teams unit that can use some help while giving them a future hope to be a starter, no matter what scheme they run really. Forrest fits in with the locker room and would add to an already bright safety room that the Broncos have.

Grade: Round 3

Where he goes: Round 4

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!