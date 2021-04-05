Finding Broncos: Scouting Florida TE Kyle Pitts

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Kyle Pitts and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, a prospect the Denver Broncos could find themselves drooling over.

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 245 pounds

Stats

Pros

Incredible athlete (ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at Pro Day)

Enormous catch radius

Soft and smooth hands and doesn't drop the ball

Height/weight/speed mismatch

Position versatility to play tight end or boundary receiver

Physicality at the catch point, 'my ball' mentality

High-quality route runner

Cons

Not the best blocker, but more than good enough

Some physicality issues after the catch

Functional play strength could be better

Overview

Arguably the best player in the draft at any position, Pitts is a sure-fire top-5 selection with position versatility to plug in as an in-line tight end or split out wide as a receiver. His incredible height/weight/speed blend and athleticism are rare and dominant.

Pitts is a smooth athlete who creates massive amounts of separation while also blending in physicality at the catch point, Pitts projects as an All-Pro player at tight end and also at wide receiver.

The biggest 'weakness' in his game is his blocking, which needs some more refinement and aggression. However, he is a good enough blocker to get by in the NFL.

If you're going to pass on Pitts for that, you're missing the million other things he does at an elite level. This guy is special.

Fit with Broncos

Unfortunately for the Broncos, Pitts will likely be taken well before they go on the clock unless they were to trade up. But if he is available, this would be a fantastic fit for a Broncos' offense already dripping with talent.

Pitts could fill in as the X-receiver or form an incredible duo at tight end with Noah Fant, giving QB Drew Lock an unfair amount of weapons to distribute the ball to. Lock was at his best last season when the offense was in two-tight end formations, so adding another elite player at the position would leave little excuses to not have success in 2021.

Grade: Round 1

Where he Goes: Top-5

