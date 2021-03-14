HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Finding Broncos: Jabril Cox | LB | LSU

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Jabril Cox and how would he fit in Denver?
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with LSU linebacker Jabril Cox, a prospect the Denver Broncos might have some interest in due to his coverage chops and upside. 

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Weight: 233 pounds

Stats

Snip

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Pros

  • Good range sideline-to-sideline to defend against the run
  • Upside and awareness to work in zone-coverage over the middle
  • More comfortable in man-coverage at this point
  • Doesn’t have major issues as a tackler though some areas can be cleaned up
  • Good ball skills as well and the toughness to compete at the catch point
  • Plenty of range and quickness sideline-to-sideline
  • Good hand technique when he does have to take on blocks
  • Solid blitzing ability 
  • Don't take him out of coverage all that often.
  • High football IQ 
  • Met the challenge of transferring to LSU from North Dakota State

Cons

  • Drag-down tackling technique could be more consistent
  • Need more tape to feel perfectly confident with his zone coverage
  • Not the type to come downhill to engage a blocker, blow them up, and then blow up the play
  • Doesn’t have the best strength to get off blocks
  • Can overpursue plays and take himself out of the action

Overview

Cox is a lighter but versatile linebacker that has the upside to be a long-term starter in the NFL, though that may take some time. He is best suited, early on, as a coverage matchup piece and against teams that use those outside runs. 

Cox isn’t going to shy away from a challenge and has a great work ethic to thrive in the NFL. 

Fit With Broncos

There is good scheme versatility with Cox's game, which also creates versatility with where he lines up. However, his role in a defense might be rather limited initially. 

Broncos fans should view Cox more like Brandon Marshall (before the injuries) and not the Al Wilson type of linebacker.

Grade: Round 2

Where he Goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Jabril Cox (19) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Tiger Stadium.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Jabril Cox | LB | LSU

Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) breaks up a pass intense for Cincinnati Bengals tight end Cethan Carter (82) during the first quarter of a Week 8 NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Tennessee Titans At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 1
News

Predicting 4 Free-Agents Broncos Will Sign to Rebuild Vic Fangio's Defense

New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) intercepts a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (17) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

10 Bargain-Bin Free Agents Broncos Could Pursue Revealed

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
News

AFC West Free-Agency Primer: Predicting How Broncos' Rivals Will Maneuver

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Analyzing Pros & Cons of Each RFA Tender Broncos Could Use on RB Phillip Lindsay

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
News

Broncos Projected to Land QB Russell Wilson in Wild 4-Team Trade

NDSU quarterback Trey Lance (5) prepares to make a pass in the Dakota Marker game against the Jacks on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D. Sdsuvsndsu1345
News

Broncos Draft Fits: 3 QBs to Monitor Early

George Paton
News

Report: Paton's Trip to Trey Lance Pro Day Reveals Broncos Open to Drafting First-Round QB

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Phillip Lindsay Swings Back at Doubters for 'Injury-Prone' Label in Fiery Radio Interview