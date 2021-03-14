Finding Broncos: Jabril Cox | LB | LSU

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Jabril Cox and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with LSU linebacker Jabril Cox, a prospect the Denver Broncos might have some interest in due to his coverage chops and upside.

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 233 pounds

Stats

Pros

Good range sideline-to-sideline to defend against the run

Upside and awareness to work in zone-coverage over the middle

More comfortable in man-coverage at this point

Doesn’t have major issues as a tackler though some areas can be cleaned up

Good ball skills as well and the toughness to compete at the catch point

Plenty of range and quickness sideline-to-sideline

Good hand technique when he does have to take on blocks

Solid blitzing ability

Don't take him out of coverage all that often.

High football IQ

Met the challenge of transferring to LSU from North Dakota State

Cons

Drag-down tackling technique could be more consistent

Need more tape to feel perfectly confident with his zone coverage

Not the type to come downhill to engage a blocker, blow them up, and then blow up the play

Doesn’t have the best strength to get off blocks

Can overpursue plays and take himself out of the action

Overview

Cox is a lighter but versatile linebacker that has the upside to be a long-term starter in the NFL, though that may take some time. He is best suited, early on, as a coverage matchup piece and against teams that use those outside runs.

Cox isn’t going to shy away from a challenge and has a great work ethic to thrive in the NFL.

Fit With Broncos

There is good scheme versatility with Cox's game, which also creates versatility with where he lines up. However, his role in a defense might be rather limited initially.

Broncos fans should view Cox more like Brandon Marshall (before the injuries) and not the Al Wilson type of linebacker.

Grade: Round 2

Where he Goes: Round 3

