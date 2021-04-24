Finding Broncos: Scouting LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Terrace Marshall Jr. and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., a talented prospect, but does he fit with the Broncos?

Measurables

Height: 6 foot 3

6 foot 3 Weight: 200 pounds

Stats

Pros

Height/weight/speed prospect.

Route running is quite good.

Knows how to keep corners on their toes.

Experience in the slot and in the corner and can get separation from either.

Solid hands that pluck the ball out of the air.

Has quick-twitch the get instant separation.

Excellent ability to release off of press coverage with a wide range of weapons at his disposal.

Tough at the catch point with great ball skills to come down with the ball.

Seems to have a high football IQ and understands how to find the opening in zone coverage.

Has a full route tree .

Physical and likes to impose his will on corners through routes.

Cons

He will need to clean up a little issue with drops, but not a major one.

Could use a little more nuance to his routes.

Had some missed time with an injury.

Will need to be coached up as a blocker as well as find more desire there.

No special teams experience can hurt his value in some teams eyes.

Overview

Marshall is your prototypical height/weight/speed receiver that can contribute on offense in a large variety of ways. One thing he has really going for him that is rare with receivers entering the NFL is that he knows a full route tree.

During his college career, he wasn’t limited to a couple of routes and that is big for his development. He comes in as a good route runner as well, but could really do with adding some nuance and speed variation through his routes to keep corners on their toes.

Fit with Broncos

Right now, the Denver Broncos don’t really have a need to invest early in a wide receiver. If they were to move one of them via trade, then that could change things.

If they did move one and were looking for a receiver early, Terrace Marshall Jr would be a solid option for them. The combination of traits that he has can really make him a versatile weapon for the Broncos.

It would give them another boundary receiver to go with Courtland Sutton or Tim Patrick (if they let one of the two go via trade), while letting Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler work from the slot. On top of that, if they decided to part with Jeudy or Hamler, then Marshall can work in the slot as well. It would give them a piece that can step in and replace whichever receiver that Broncos were to let go in this hypothetical situation.

The scheme isn’t an issue as Marshall can fit any passing scheme in the NFL and he is complimentary to any other receiver because of the variety of traits he has. If Denver had a need for a receiver early, he would be one that would make a lot of sense, but they just don’t have that need right now.

Grade: Round 2

Where he goes: Round 1 or 2

