Finding Broncos: Scouting North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Dillon Radunz and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with North Dakota State offensive tackle Dillon Radunz, a talented prospect but does he fit the Denver Broncos?

Measurables

Height: 6 foot 5.5

6 foot 5.5 Weight: 305 pounds

Pros

Has the athleticism to work in outside zone schemes, but enough power to work the inside running game.

Seems to have ample length to not be at a disadvantage.

Has a really good awareness of what’s going on around him and does a good job when passing off blockers.

Hand technique he displays is already NFL caliber with very little that needs to be worked on.

There is power and placement to his punches that make them very effective.

Blocks with a good base and can drive through his lower half to create push if needed.

Lateral mobility really stands out and he knows landmarks and has the awareness on the move to find key blocks.

Always keeps balance and comes back to form when engaging.

Cons

Concern about speed rushers getting around his outside shoulder unless he can pick up the quickness of his kick slide.

It was clear that he outmatched the level of competition he was facing and did show signs of struggles when at the Senior Bowl.

Could use the time to bulk up and create more mass, which would help when he has to drop and anchor against bull rushers.

Overview

Scheme versatile and position versatile are two big values with offensive linemen and Radunz has that. He can play either side of the line at tackle and even move inside if he fails at tackle.

While he will need to get stronger for his anchor, he does a good job of generating power when drive blocking. The movement skills are very enticing for multiple schemes as well. He has the smarts and work ethic to do what needs to be done to be successful, which makes him an easy kid to bet on.

Fit with Broncos

Denver could be in the hunt for a new and long-term solution to their hole they have had at right tackle for years. Radunz could be a big option for them because he is an ideal scheme fit for what they currently run, but has the scheme versatility to work in whatever scheme they may be implementing a year from now.

Adding in his IQ to pick up the playbook and his nature as a blocker, he could fit on a line that has a lot of bullies extremely well.

Grade: Round 2

Where he goes: Round 2

