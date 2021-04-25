Finding Broncos: Scouting Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Greg Newsome II and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, a talented prospect, but does he fit with the Broncos?

Measurables

Height: 6 foot 1

6 foot 1 Weight: 190 pounds

Stats

Pros

There is excellent versatility to play in both man and zone schemes, and multiple variations of them.

Uses leverage well when working in man coverage to keep receivers near him.

Smooth and fluid transitions that show in man and zone.

Does very well working off ball and keeping plays in front of him.

The click and close isn’t quite elite, but close to it.

Extremely aware in coverage and passes receivers through his zone extremely well.

Has good ball skills that lead to a good number of PBUs.

Has good and calculated approach to being physical.

Tough and doesn’t get bullied by physical receivers through routes or at the catch point.

Good and smooth natural athlete.

Very high football IQ and natural smarts that show up consistently on the football field.

Has good length to last on the boundary and even the smoothness and fluidity to play the slot.

Cons

Has a low interception total despite showing good ball skills.

Needs to turn the PBUs into interceptions.

Ball skills are better when he is reading the play in front of him (zone) rather than working his receiver (man).

Takes some big risks when attacking the catch point that rarely saw him get burned in college.

There are times he will rely on the athleticism instead of just reading the play.

Has shown some issues when taking receivers deep.

Overview

His versatility is apparent when watching Newsome, and he is probably the most versatile player in this class. Any scheme and any role he can do and do well.

There are things he has to fix, like turning pass breakups into interceptions, but he is so smooth in coverage. Newsome is the kind of player that makes quarterbacks hesitant to throw his way and when they do, he has the traits to make them regret it.

Fit with Broncos

Of all the early corners in the draft, Newsome is probably the best fit. The defense they use at Northwestern is very similar to what Vic Fangio runs, which would make for a smooth transition.

There are some tackling consistency issues that need to be cleaned up, but he doesn’t miss a large number to be super concerned. There is also elite scheme versatility with Newsome to play in more than what Denver runs, adding value if they make a coaching change after the season.

Grade: Round 1

Where he goes: Round 1

