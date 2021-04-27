Finding Broncos: Scouting Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, a talented prospect but can he fit with the Denver Broncos?

Measurables

Height : 6-foot-1

: 6-foot-1 Weight: 221 pounds

Stats

Pros

Incredible athleticism that translates to high-end coverage ability

Fluid mover that covers ground quickly

Hips flip nicely with solid closing speed in coverage and as a tackler in the running game

Brings his legs well and wraps up as a solid form tackler

Sneaky through gaps as a knifing defender in the running game

Length is nice and he uses it well

Read and react quickness is elite

Cons

Where does he play? Size concerns are huge

Doesn't shed blockers in the box very well

Zone coverage is a little lacking and instincts aren't great

Needs to bring some more pop when he tackles

Overview

More of a hybrid safety than a true linebacker, Owusu-Koramoah should fit nicely in a Cover 3 scheme as a box safety with his coverage ability, or possibly as a weakside linebacker in a 4-3 front. His fluidity and athleticism translate to incredible man coverage ability and he can hang with any tight end or running back with ease.

JOK's length allows him to make plays on the ball and he displays great technique driving through the pass to knock it away. As a run defender, he has good angles and attacks low with his target area to secure the tackle. He comes with aggressiveness and solid form as well.

The biggest concern with JOK's game is his size. His frame is fairly maxed out and doesn't look like he can add much more weight, so he is going to be a lighter linebacker at the next level.

He doesn't have the necessary strength to shed blockers and make plays as a stack and shed player, but his first step quickness can help him as a C and D gap defender on the boundaries. He is going to need a solid run-stuffing defensive lineman that can occupy blockers at the next level unless he is rotated back as a safety.

Fit with Broncos

I don't like this fit for Denver. In Vic Fangio's scheme linebackers have to be able to play in the box and still have enough coverage ability to play all three downs. While JOK has high-end coverage ability, he isn't that great of a blitzer in the running game and doesn't shed well enough to maintain well in the running game. The scheme fit isn't great, at least not this year.

Grade: Round 1

Where he Goes: Late Round 1

