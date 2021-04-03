Finding Broncos: Scouting Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Tevin Jenkins and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, a prospect who fits a future (current?) need for the Denver Broncos.

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 320 pounds

Pros

Exceptional driving run-blocker with incredible functional strength

Moves well vertically to the second level to dig out defenders

Finishes his run blocks through the whistle, oftentimes on top of his defender

Good lateral agility in moving-pocket pass sets

Understands patience to set up blocks, especially when out front in the screen game

Grip strength and anchor are incredibly strong

Mirrors well when latched on in pass protection

Plus-level recognition on twists and often identifies blitzers with ease

Understands his responsibility and passes off defenders very well

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Can often get out of position at the second level due to poor angles, allowing defenders to run by him

Kick-slide definitely needs work, as his feet are a touch slow

Pad level inconsistencies in pass pro are there

Doesn't handle pure speed off the edge well

Will often stop moving when the play doesn't go his direction

Needs to look for work more often

Not a true puncher but more catch-and-react blocker in pass pro

Hand fighting is going to need refinement

Straight-drop pass-protection sets aren't clean unless he latches on first

Overview

A pro-ready right tackle, Jenkins should do well in a power or zone scheme as a run blocker with hopes that his footwork in pass protection can improve with some quality coaching. With high-end movement skills as a drive-blocker looking to get to the next level and enough strength to overpower anybody that steps in his way, he's going to be a coveted run blocker for many teams.

However, Jenkins' aggressive nature as a mauler can get him overextended in his attack angles and he can get out of position at times, especially against linebackers at the next level. While he typically does a great job of digging out defenders at the second level, there are plenty of times that he can get too far out in front and open up some closing lanes for defenders for cleanup tackles.

In his kick-slide, Jenkins has an elongated first step that can get him off-balance against pure speed rushers, and unless he can latch on and use his strength to dictate the next move, he can get beaten to the outside fairly easily. He's much better in lateral pass sets or pinching down than straight-drop sets due to some slower feet and his pad level getting too high.

One thing you'll never see with Jenkins is somebody bullying him at the point of attack. When he gets his hands on his defender, the rep ends with the defender practically at a standstill as he does well to mirror and overpower the rusher. His reach-blocks in pass protection are solid, but if his hips get turned with speed, he struggles to recover.

Fit with Broncos

If Jenkins is still available when the Broncos are on the clock with the 40th overall selection, he would be a fine selection. His ability to engage and release to the next level in the running game fits in with what the Broncos want to do in their zone running attack, and he does have enough patience to set up blocks at the second level.

Jenkins' drive-block ability should do well when the Broncos run their pin-pull running attacks to the right side, and he has the ability to pull when asked to. He also has the athleticism to get out in front of screens and dig out defensive backs in space.

Offensive line coach Mike Munchak would hopefully see enough to work with Jenkins to develop better pass protection sets. Even if Jenkins doesn't see the field early, he would definitely be a prime candidate to take over the right tackle position if and when the Broncos decide to move on from Ja'Wuan James.

Unfortunately, Jenkins could be on track for a top-32 selection, so the chances of him becoming a Bronco are slim unless GM George Paton decides to either trade out of the No. 9 selection or move up to target him.

Grade: Round 2 (OT No. 4)

Where he Goes: Early Round 2

Follow Lance on Twitter @SandersonMHH.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!