Finding Broncos: Scouting Penn State EDGE Jayson Oweh

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Jayson Oweh and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Penn State edge rusher Jayson Oweh, a prospect the Denver Broncos could definitely use as a potential successor to Von Miller.

Measurables

Height : 6-foot-5

: 6-foot-5 Weight: 255 pounds

Stats

Pros

Despite the lack of sacks, notched 20 pressures on 171 pass-rush snaps or a pressure every 8.55 pass-rush snaps

An explosive athlete with plenty of twitch when attacking offensive linemen

Gets upfield quickly and can really strain the outside shoulder of tackles with his burst and flexibility to get under their shoulders

He has one really good pass rush move down and it is very effective

There is good power in his pass rush and run defense especially with his hands to jolt and control offensive linemen

Has excellent length

Energetic and will give it 110% every play of the game

His ability to work laterally is outstanding and he can be such a problem when working on stunts and twists

Very loose and fluid with his movements which leads to some promise with dropbacks into certain zone coverages

His versatility is elite with scheme-, role-, and position-diversity

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

His sack production does not match his traits as a pass rusher

Lacks experience after being stuck behind talented edge rushers at Penn State

Has to develop more pass rush moves but also counters to fall back on when his chop/rip move fails

While he has good length, he could do better in using it especially with keeping blockers off his chest

Helping him convert his initial burst to explosive power could really make him dangerous

Would like to see him be more consistent with his technique as a run defender

His football IQ is a work in progress and learning how to read blocking concepts as they develop will be beneficial

Overview

Oweh has all the traits to be an outstanding edge rusher in the NFL as well as a great run defender. The problem is, he lacks experience and still needs development in key areas.

While Oweh didn’t have the sack production in 2020, he still brought it as a pass rusher, averaging a pressure every 8.5 pass-rush snaps. He is an excellent athlete and that really translates well to being a versatile edge defender in the NFL, as he projects to be. Of course, he has to put in the work and take to coaching to really become a weapon for a defense and that may take a year or two.

Fit with Broncos

I really like Oweh's fit with the Broncos because they have the right coaches and players around him to help him develop as a player. The scheme also isn’t an issue as he has the athleticism and fluidity with his movements to work as a stand-up 2-point rush linebacker that Vic Fangio employs.

Not only that, Oweh has the versatility to play in multiple schemes in case the Broncos do end up having a coaching change after next season and move to a different scheme.

Grade: Round 2

Where he Goes: Round 1

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!