Finding Broncos: Scouting Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth
Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth, a prospect that might not fit a Denver Broncos' roster need but is extremely talented.
Measureables
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 250 pounds
Stats
Pros
- Has the size and athletic ability to be a threat at any position on the field, but especially in the red zone.
- Good-sized catch radius.
- Can be a chip blocker and shows traits for a pass blocker, but it just isn’t what you want him doing.
- Has a high football IQ, physicality, solid route running, and athleticism to be dangerous in multiple schemes.
- Can line up inline or out in the slot.
- Technique as a run blocker is solid, though room for improvement.
- Hands are superb and has good catching technique.
- Won’t shy away from the catch point or contact through the catch or after it.
Cons
- Would be nice to see him bring more punishment as a blocker instead of often just competing to a standstill.
- Technique as a blocker can be improved, but that is almost always the case.
- Despite being athletic, he isn’t the best or most consistent when stretching the seam.
- Seems to be a lack of suddenness or burst, even for a tight end, to get instant separation.
Overview
Freiermuth is an athletic and versatile tight end that can be a number one guy there, but projects best as a complementary tight end in a heavy two-tight end offense.
He has all the traits to be that inline tight end with his upside as a blocker, but just lacks the feisty-ness at times. There is enough to contribute is a sizeable role right away in the NFL.
Fit with Broncos
If Pat Shurmur and the Broncos wanted to upgrade their backup tight end spot and start using more two-tight end sets, which saw the best of Drew Lock, then Freiermuth would make a lot of sense. He offers plenty as a blocker and receiver and could really compliment Noah Fant.
However, it is unlikely Shurmur or the Broncos want to take those steps, at least with a likely second-round draft pick.
Grade: Round 2
Where He Goes: Round 2
