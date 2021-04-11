HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Finding Broncos: Scouting Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Pat Freiermuth and how would he fit in Denver?
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth, a prospect that might not fit a Denver Broncos' roster need but is extremely talented.

Measureables

  • Height: 6-foot-5
  • Weight: 250 pounds

Stats

snip

Pros

  • Has the size and athletic ability to be a threat at any position on the field, but especially in the red zone.
  • Good-sized catch radius.
  • Can be a chip blocker and shows traits for a pass blocker, but it just isn’t what you want him doing.
  • Has a high football IQ, physicality, solid route running, and athleticism to be dangerous in multiple schemes.
  • Can line up inline or out in the slot.
  • Technique as a run blocker is solid, though room for improvement.
  • Hands are superb and has good catching technique.
  • Won’t shy away from the catch point or contact through the catch or after it.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Would be nice to see him bring more punishment as a blocker instead of often just competing to a standstill.
  • Technique as a blocker can be improved, but that is almost always the case.
  • Despite being athletic, he isn’t the best or most consistent when stretching the seam.
  • Seems to be a lack of suddenness or burst, even for a tight end, to get instant separation.

Overview

Freiermuth is an athletic and versatile tight end that can be a number one guy there, but projects best as a complementary tight end in a heavy two-tight end offense.

He has all the traits to be that inline tight end with his upside as a blocker, but just lacks the feisty-ness at times. There is enough to contribute is a sizeable role right away in the NFL.

Fit with Broncos

If Pat Shurmur and the Broncos wanted to upgrade their backup tight end spot and start using more two-tight end sets, which saw the best of Drew Lock, then Freiermuth would make a lot of sense. He offers plenty as a blocker and receiver and could really compliment Noah Fant.

However, it is unlikely Shurmur or the Broncos want to take those steps, at least with a likely second-round draft pick.

Grade: Round 2

Where He Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) catches the ball during warm ups before a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Scouting Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth

enver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (left) talks with retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning (right) during the game between the Toronto Raptors against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center.
News

Broncos' OL Reveals What Peyton Manning & Drew Lock Have Really Been Up to in 2021

wyatt_davis_usa_today_network
Draft

Finding Broncos: Scouting Ohio State IOL Wyatt Davis

Melvin Gordon
News

Predicting Broncos' Running Back Depth Chart in 2021

Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates a stop during the first quarter of a NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Cfb Purdue Vs Northwestern
Draft

Finding Broncos: 3 Late-Round LBs of Intrigue

National offensive lineman James Hudson III of Cincinnati (55) faces off against American defensive lineman Quincy Roche of Miami (55) in the first half of the 2021 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Scouting Cincinnati OT James Hudson

Denver Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel (9) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field.
News

Report: Broncos QB Jeff Driskel Linked to Jets' Veteran Backup Vacancy

Justin Fields
Draft

Finding Broncos: Scouting Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (93) warms up prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
News

Breaking Down What Newly-Signed DL Shamar Stephen Brings to Broncos