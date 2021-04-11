Finding Broncos: Scouting Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Pat Freiermuth and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth, a prospect that might not fit a Denver Broncos' roster need but is extremely talented.

Measureables

Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 250 pounds

Stats

Pros

Has the size and athletic ability to be a threat at any position on the field, but especially in the red zone.

Good-sized catch radius.

Can be a chip blocker and shows traits for a pass blocker, but it just isn’t what you want him doing.

Has a high football IQ, physicality, solid route running, and athleticism to be dangerous in multiple schemes.

Can line up inline or out in the slot.

Technique as a run blocker is solid, though room for improvement.

Hands are superb and has good catching technique.

Won’t shy away from the catch point or contact through the catch or after it.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Would be nice to see him bring more punishment as a blocker instead of often just competing to a standstill.

Technique as a blocker can be improved, but that is almost always the case.

Despite being athletic, he isn’t the best or most consistent when stretching the seam.

Seems to be a lack of suddenness or burst, even for a tight end, to get instant separation.

Overview

Freiermuth is an athletic and versatile tight end that can be a number one guy there, but projects best as a complementary tight end in a heavy two-tight end offense.

He has all the traits to be that inline tight end with his upside as a blocker, but just lacks the feisty-ness at times. There is enough to contribute is a sizeable role right away in the NFL.

Fit with Broncos

If Pat Shurmur and the Broncos wanted to upgrade their backup tight end spot and start using more two-tight end sets, which saw the best of Drew Lock, then Freiermuth would make a lot of sense. He offers plenty as a blocker and receiver and could really compliment Noah Fant.

However, it is unlikely Shurmur or the Broncos want to take those steps, at least with a likely second-round draft pick.

Grade: Round 2

Where He Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!