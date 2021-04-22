Finding Broncos: Scouting San Diego State S Tariq Thompson

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Tariq Thompson and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with San Diego State safety Tariq Thompson, a talented prospect, but does he fit with the Broncos?

Measurables

Height: 6 foot

6 foot Weight: 200 pounds

Stats

Pros

Has a high football IQ and always seems to be in the right spot.

Good tackling technique with enough consistency to be confident.

More than willing to mix it up as a run defender.

Ball skills are excellent.

Versatility is there to play in multiple schemes and roles.

Can come down and help out in the nickel.

Rarely will see him out of position.

Will compete at every catch point to break up the pass.

Cons

Lacks good speed which can hurt his range.

Would be nice to see him explode more when coming downhill.

Would be nice to see more as a tackler or bring a little more pop.

Not the best of athletes and lacks great short-area quickness.

May not have the most upside to be a full-time starter in the NFL.

While he can work in man or zone, he is more effective in zone.

Overview

Thompson is a solid safety that can bring a little bit of everything to almost any defensive scheme. There seems to be limited upside, which could see him be just a number three guy and a key special teams player.

His football IQ can carry him a long ways in the NFL and if he does end up as a quality starter, that is going to be a big reason for it. Most of his issues are coachable or somewhat easy to cover up. This is a type of player that can be very appealing to coaches.

Fit with Broncos

Denver needs to find safety help with Kareem Jackson on a one-year deal, and Thompson can be some help. While I question his ability to be a full time starter, Denver’s depth at the position also needs a boost and that is where Thompson can help.

His best scheme fit is what Denver runs under Vic Fangio, and offers up enough versatility to find a role if any coaching changes come after the 2021 season. Thompson is a bit of a safer pick and the Broncos can do with a couple of safe picks this year.

Grade: Round 3

Where he goes: Round 4

