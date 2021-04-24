Finding Broncos: Scouting Stanford OT Walker Little

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Walker Little and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little, a talented prospect, but does he fit with the Broncos?

Measurables

Height: 6 foot 7

6 foot 7 Weight: 309 pounds

Pros

His footwork at times can be excellent.

Has a high understanding of control and positioning.

Likes to punish defenders and put them on the ground.

Used to be a decent mover, but is he still?

The length is great and not a question.

There used to be decent power to his game.

Good awareness to see and prevent stunts and catch delayed blitzers.

Can be trusted to be a 1 for 2 blocker.

Can play in multiple schemes (if knee checks out) and either side of the line.

Cons

Inconsistent in every aspect of his game.

A knee injury ended his 2019 season and he opted out of 2020.

No idea what he will be after his injury.

Needed a lot of refinement and technical work before the injury.

Not sure if he is really an NFL tackle but too high with his pad level to be a guard.

Consistently high pad level.

Overview

Walker Little has enticed a lot of people with his potential from his 2018 tape, but a 2019 knee injury was messy and is very concerning. He was a big project in 2018, and without seeing the field hardly at all in almost three years this coming season, there is no idea where he is at as a player.

He does some things very well, but those are all inconsistent. Little doesn’t seem to be ready to start for at least a year, more like two, and that is a long time to invest in a guy who may have one of his knees be completely shot.

Fit with Broncos

Denver can use a developmental prospect at offensive tackle and Little fits there as well as fitting the scheme. The issue is, that is a big risk to take.

If he fell to the sixth round or so, then maybe he becomes more likely, especially considering Netane Muti and where he was drafted with his injury concerns. Anything before a fifth or sixth round pick is far too much to invest in Little.

Grade: Round 5

Where he goes: Round 3

