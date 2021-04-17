Finding Broncos: Scouting TCU Safety Trevon Moehrig

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Trevon Moehrig and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with TCU safety Trevon Moehrig, a player fitting a big post-2021 roster need for the Denver Broncos.

Measurables

Height : 6-foot-0

: 6-foot-0 Weight: 202 pounds

Stats

Pros

Elite rangey athlete with ability to roam the entire field as a single-high safety

Ball skills are tremendous

Added special teams versatility as a punt returner

Drives well on the football

Solid wrap-up tackler that doesn't miss in the open field

Can play in the box but is best suited in space to use his athleticism to his advantage

Fluid hips and transitions

Cons

Takes too many chances in coverage

Not a heavy hitter

Hands are questionable at times

Awareness is a concern as he sometimes looks lost

Overview

Range and athleticism are the game for Moehrig, a fluid mover that best projects as a single-high centerfielder in a cover 1 or cover 3scheme. He has high-end man-coverage skills when lined up in the deep slot, but can get exposed with double moves by tight ends and shiftier slot receivers because he strongly desires to take the ball away.

Moehrig is incredibly productive and should be a day-one starter at the next level.

Fit with Broncos

Moehrig's best fit is as a single-high safety, but he definitely has the right skill-set to fit in with Denver. His fluidity and range could be a big-ticket item in a defense that requires the safeties to wear multiple hats and get their hands on the football.

Moehrig had seven career interceptions at TCU, so the ball productivity would fit in nicely with Vic Fangio. I'm just not sure about him as a tackler when dropped into the box, as he can get reckless at times.

Grade: Round 2

Where he Goes: Round 1

