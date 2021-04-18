Finding Broncos: Scouting Texas Tech OG Jack Anderson

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Jack Anderson and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Texas Tech offensive guard Jack Anderson, a talented prospect but does he fit the Denver Broncos?

Measurables

Height: 6 foot 4.5

6 foot 4.5 Weight: 315

Pros

Has the right attitude and feisty demeanor on the field to really draw your attention.

Plays with a good base and can generate power through his base to drive defenders off the ball in the running game.

Power to his game and he has solid movement skills to handle one on one blocks.

His awareness to pick up late blitzers or stunts is also up there for the NFL.

Has plenty of sand in his pants to drop his butt and anchor against bull rushers.

While he isn’t a great athlete, he has enough movement skills to pull and move laterally.

Hand technique is solid and his punch carries a lot of power.

While he hasn’t played anywhere but guard, he knows the nuances of playing center and how to break down defenders’ attacks.

Doesn’t give up his shoulders often to quicker rushers wanting to take the edge.

Cons

Athleticism could hinder him to certain schemes and he hasn’t played anywhere but right guard in college.

Has to better his pad level to keep defenders from getting underneath him and driving through him.

Sometimes can get lost when pulling outside and misses his landmarks.

Needs to better develop his body and build.

When asked to move, he can get beat to spots by quicker defenders.

Has a strong punch, but the placement of it needs to be more consistent.

Could do better at continuing his drive to finish blocks more consistently.

Overview

Anderson is a very powerful guard who has enough movement ability to limit him right away without trying him there. He is a smart and cerebral player who might be able to play center with some coaching.

The hand technique has a really good base for the NFL and just some aspects that can be coached and cleaned up. With some time in the weight room, he can further develop his body and his build, which should help him out on the field as well.

Fit with Broncos

Denver has put some effort into fixing their interior offensive line over the last year, and they could still use one more piece of depth. Anderson fits with what they do and should take well to the coaching of Mike Munchak.

Dalton Risner has two years left on his deal, Graham Glasgow may be out in Denver after this season and Netane Muti was a big risk. Adding Anderson could hedge some bets there, but also gives them two options to replace Risner and Glasgow if they don’t stick in Denver beyond the next year or two.

That said, with where I think Anderson ends up going, that seems higher than the Broncos may want to go for an interior offensive lineman.

Grade: Round 3

Where he goes: Round 4

