Finding Broncos: Scouting 3 Late-Round Cornerback Prospects

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Tre Brown, D.J. Daniel, and Deommodore Lenoir and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with a late-round cornerback trio including Oklahoma's Tre Brown, Georgia's D.J. Daniel, and Oregon's Deommodore Lenoir, all three of whom fit an approaching need at nickel corner for the Denver Broncos.

Tre Brown | Oklahoma

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Pros

Has good versatility to play inside and outside in multiple schemes

Works well when mirroring in man-coverage

Patient when mirroring and doesn't often take himself out of position

Has proper aggression when challenging the catch point

Not afraid to come down and hit as a tackler and is a willing run defender

Very tough and always wants to be physical in coverage

Possesses a strong jam

Cons

Didn’t have much exposure to zone-coverage and when he did, he looked uncomfortable

When asked to read and react, he is often late and caught looking

His ball skills need development

Needs to work on not getting boxed out at the catch point

Has the traits to hang outside but he may be limited to the slot because of his 5-foot-9-3/4, 188-pound size

Needs to watch his aggression through routes and keep the penalties from being called

Needs to improve his recognition of passing concepts and how they are developing, especially in zone

Fit with Broncos

There is a lot to like with Brown and while he is more natural in man-coverage, there are some traits to work in zone but it is going to take some development. While he has enough traits to possibly work on the boundary, he may be better inside, which helps him fit with the Broncos.

Brown also could move to be a nickel/safety hybrid and see success in the NFL. If Denver was confident in its ability to coach him up in zone coverage, Brown would make sense but it really depends on whether the coaches believe they can improve his awareness and comfort in zone-coverage.

D.J. Daniel | Georgia

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Pros

Solid tackler with consistency and technique to limit plays after the catch

Has solid awareness when asked to play in zone-coverage

Has a strong press-coverage and good bail technique as well

Will attack the receiver’s hands, though this could lead to some DPI

Seems to have good athleticism

Will get up and contest the catch point

Cons

Has to better his mirror when working in off-coverage

Not very loose in the hips and can be really delayed when flipping them in coverage

Needs to be more consistent with playing the ball

Has to improve his overall play in coverage with better and consistent technique

Can be late in his transition period when going from press to coverage

Apparent moments of panic and terror when going against bigger receivers

Fit with Broncos

Daniel is a solid defensive back that can fit with what the Broncos do. The problem is, in the NFL, he might be more of a safety than a corner, though that really isn’t much of a problem for the Broncos.

It would actually help his fit to be a depth safety and see if he can develop. His upside is there, but there is a lot that could keep Daniel from reaching it. For a later-round pick, Daniel is worth the risk.

Deommodore Lenoir | Oregon

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Pros

Has a good natural feel and awareness to excel in zone-coverage

His ball skills are good enough for the NFL

His tackling is reliable and consistent and he isn’t afraid of contact

Seems to have a high football IQ and breaks down passing concepts very well

Willing run defender and not afraid to get physical with receivers

Doesn’t get bullied by bigger, physical receivers

Cons

Seems to be stiff through his mirror and at times, it sees him left behind

Not exactly the most versatile as he seems to be an off-zone nickel corner only

Not the best athlete and it really shows up on tape at times

Lacks good range and deeper routes could see him left behind

Fit with Broncos

If the Broncos decide they want to bring in more competition late for the future of the nickel corner, Lenoir makes sense. He is limited to being a slot-only corner and works very well in zone-coverage.

What he brings would be slightly different than what the Broncos currently have in Essang Bassey and letting those two battle it out to replace Bryce Callahan after 2021 wouldn’t be a bad way to go.

