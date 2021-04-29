Finding Broncos: Scouting Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Christian Darrisaw and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, a talented prospect that fits a big Denver Broncos roster need.

Measurables

Height : 6-foot-5

: 6-foot-5 Weight: 322 pounds

Pros

Elite pass protector with incredibly smooth feet in his kick slide

Great hand placement and leverage as he sets anchor and drives

Power conversion from feet to hands through his hips is phenomenal

Dog mentality as a run blocker

A quality athlete that can get out in front on zone plays and in the screen game

Bully grip and hand strength that helps him sustain blocks and not let defenders disengage

Passes off and receives stunting defenders well

Cons

Pad level can be a little inconsistent

He's top-heavy, but still plays with good balance

Allows defenders to cross his face too often

Speed rushers can take advantage of him

Overview

Darrisaw is a plug-and-play left tackle prospect with enough athleticism and refinement to play in any scheme. He's long, fluid, and mean enough to stand out from day one and become a franchise-level player in a short amount of time.

He gets out in front of his skis sometimes and overextends to reach some defenders, but his play strength and balance keep him upright and searching for work. This is a high-quality player, and a team selecting in the teens will be incredibly lucky to have him.

Fit with Broncos

Being as refined and capable as he is, Darrisaw would be a tremendous fit in this scheme. I view him as a left tackle only player because he is just that good and I wouldn't want to move him from that side, but he definitely has all the tools necessary to make to switch to the right side.

Darrisaw would be a long-term replacement for Ja'Wuan James and could start immediately if necessary.

Grade: Round 1

Where he Goes: Top-20

