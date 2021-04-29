Finding Broncos: Scouting Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw
Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, a talented prospect that fits a big Denver Broncos roster need.
Measurables
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 322 pounds
Pros
- Elite pass protector with incredibly smooth feet in his kick slide
- Great hand placement and leverage as he sets anchor and drives
- Power conversion from feet to hands through his hips is phenomenal
- Dog mentality as a run blocker
- A quality athlete that can get out in front on zone plays and in the screen game
- Bully grip and hand strength that helps him sustain blocks and not let defenders disengage
- Passes off and receives stunting defenders well
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cons
- Pad level can be a little inconsistent
- He's top-heavy, but still plays with good balance
- Allows defenders to cross his face too often
- Speed rushers can take advantage of him
Overview
Darrisaw is a plug-and-play left tackle prospect with enough athleticism and refinement to play in any scheme. He's long, fluid, and mean enough to stand out from day one and become a franchise-level player in a short amount of time.
He gets out in front of his skis sometimes and overextends to reach some defenders, but his play strength and balance keep him upright and searching for work. This is a high-quality player, and a team selecting in the teens will be incredibly lucky to have him.
Fit with Broncos
Being as refined and capable as he is, Darrisaw would be a tremendous fit in this scheme. I view him as a left tackle only player because he is just that good and I wouldn't want to move him from that side, but he definitely has all the tools necessary to make to switch to the right side.
Darrisaw would be a long-term replacement for Ja'Wuan James and could start immediately if necessary.
Grade: Round 1
Where he Goes: Top-20
Follow Lance on Twitter @SandersonMHH.
Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.
Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!