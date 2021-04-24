Finding Broncos: Scouting West Virginia LB Charles Snowden

Finding Broncos scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Charles Snowden and how would he fit in Denver?

Welcome to Finding Broncos, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with West Virginia off-ball linebacker Charles Snowden, a talented prospect, but does he fit with the Broncos?

Measurables

Height: 6 foot 6

6 foot 6 Weight: 232 pounds

Stats

Pros

Has a decent get off when attacking off the edge.

Knows how to sort through the trash and get to the ball carriers.

Very flexible and it shows in all phases.

Has good hands when attacking as a pass rusher.

His length is outstanding and really puts him in positions to capitalize early in reps.

Has a high football IQ against the run and pass, but really carries him a long way as a run defender.

Knows how to use his length initially and also to help him recover.

Does well when he can come downhill and attack against the run.

Doesn’t give up on reps, even when he loses a rep early on.

Cons

Bit of a tweener with where to play him at.

His coverage drops can be problematic with his length and constant drifting into a high backpedal.

Hand technique is a complete mess to be a consistent edge.

Lacks true power in his hands.

Not one you want setting the edge against the run.

Versatility is there but comes as a tweener.

Overview

Where do you play him? Whenever I watch Snowden, I walk away with that question. He flashes a good amount at both edge and off-ball, but lacks the required traits to be effective full-time at either spot.

His future is likely a hybrid role, but even that can be a bit problematic earlier on in his career. The biggest detriment to his game is the lack of power to hold up against the run as an edge, and the tightness in his lower half to be a full time off-ball.

Fit with Broncos

If Vic Fangio viewed Snowden as a guy he can turn into an effective hybrid, like he had with Leonard Floyd and tried to get from Justin Hollins, then it would make sense for them.

Outside of that, the traits Snowden has don't easily transition to the NFL, and even for a hybrid role, it is going to be a rough go at first. For a hybrid role, the question becomes if the Broncos will value a project there with what could be a short leash for the coaching staff.

Grade: Round 4

Where he goes: Round 4

