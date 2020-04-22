Finding Broncos: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3 (80th percentile)

Weight: 231 (15th %)

Arms: 32-1/4 inches (44th %)

Hands: 9-3/8 inches (28th %)

Combine Results

*Did not participate

Stats

Pros

Praised for leadership

Three-down LB

Praised for high football IQ

Broke thumb vs. Washington, finished the game

Has solid pass coverage production

Can handle single coverage

Good body of work as a blitzer

Has tremendous range to attack anywhere on the field

Elite production in career

Can read keys as a run defender

Good reactionary quickness

Elite lateral agility

Uses his length very well

Can stack & shed blockers

Does a good job finding his lane of attack

Cons

Frame can use some added mass

Drops into coverage were inconsistent

Will get mauled be power rushers

Has long legs that create problems sifting through blockers

Bites badly on play-action

Lacks force as a tackler

Needs to square up into tackles

Pursuit can improve

Lacks the feel as a rusher

Overview

There are some injuries with Troy Dye from this last season to be concerned about. He also can use more mass on his frame, but can't add that without giving up athleticism. Some of his issues should be helped with NFL coaching and experience, so they're not major concerns.

However, despite all that Dye, offers up true three-down linebacker ability and his high football IQ plays a huge part in that. He does a good job of breaking down plays early into the rep and finding the right spot to attack.

Fit with Broncos

Denver needs improved coverage ability and an infusion of athleticism at the linebacker position and Dye can bring both. Vic Fangio's scheme is a perfect fit for Dye, which can see him really excel in the NFL.

There is development needed from Dye in the NFL, and Denver has the coaches that can get that development done. One question is whether Denver will look at a cover linebacker or find a defensive back that can handle certain 'linebacker' assignments and go to a more DB-heavy defense more often.

Grade: No. 68 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.