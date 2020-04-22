Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3 (80th percentile)

Weight: 231 (15th %)

Arms: 32-1/4 inches (44th %)

Hands: 9-3/8 inches (28th %)

Combine Results

*Did not participate

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Praised for leadership
  • Three-down LB
  • Praised for high football IQ
  • Broke thumb vs. Washington, finished the game
  • Has solid pass coverage production
  • Can handle single coverage
  • Good body of work as a blitzer
  • Has tremendous range to attack anywhere on the field
  • Elite production in career
  • Can read keys as a run defender
  • Good reactionary quickness
  • Elite lateral agility
  • Uses his length very well
  • Can stack & shed blockers
  • Does a good job finding his lane of attack

Cons

  • Frame can use some added mass
  • Drops into coverage were inconsistent
  • Will get mauled be power rushers
  • Has long legs that create problems sifting through blockers
  • Bites badly on play-action
  • Lacks force as a tackler
  • Needs to square up into tackles
  • Pursuit can improve
  • Lacks the feel as a rusher

Overview

There are some injuries with Troy Dye from this last season to be concerned about. He also can use more mass on his frame, but can't add that without giving up athleticism. Some of his issues should be helped with NFL coaching and experience, so they're not major concerns. 

However, despite all that Dye, offers up true three-down linebacker ability and his high football IQ plays a huge part in that. He does a good job of breaking down plays early into the rep and finding the right spot to attack.

Fit with Broncos

Denver needs improved coverage ability and an infusion of athleticism at the linebacker position and Dye can bring both. Vic Fangio's scheme is a perfect fit for Dye, which can see him really excel in the NFL. 

There is development needed from Dye in the NFL, and Denver has the coaches that can get that development done. One question is whether Denver will look at a cover linebacker or find a defensive back that can handle certain 'linebacker' assignments and go to a more DB-heavy defense more often.

Grade: No. 68 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 3

Brew77
Brew77

I really like Troy Dye or Logan Wilson in the 3rd both would be great fits and wouldn’t have to necessarily start right away. Both could learn behind Todd Davis and get acclimated to the NFL game and become the starter sometime next season.

