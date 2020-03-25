Finding Broncos: Xavier McKinney, DB, Alabama | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 201
Arms: 30-7/8 inches
Hands: 8-5/8 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.63 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 19 reps
Vertical Jump: 36 inches
Broad Jump: 122 inches
Stats
Pros
- Praised for leadership & football IQ
- Versatile with the ability to do multiple things on defense
- Has good clean & smart angles
- Tremendous blitzer
- Burst is tremendous to close quickly
- Has good ball tracking
- Change of direction is outstanding
- Has a smooth backpedal when playing closer to the line
- Agile & fluid
- Has good speed but helped by smart angles
- Does a good job of reading the QB
- Looks for the opportunity to jump routes
- Reads route combinations & adjusts his coverage
- Good reliable tackler
Cons
- Ball production doesn’t match his ball skills
- Can get impatient & give up positioning
- Will allow separation because of focus on reading the QB
- Needs more consistent gathering before tackling
- South Carolina exposed issues he has deeper downfield
- Better vs. rub routes is a must
- Will attempt to bait throws & get beat with overconfidence
- Bigger receivers cause him problems
Overview
Xavier McKinney brings tremendous versatility to a defense, with his ability to line up in multiple positions. There are some who may be concerned because of the size, but he makes big plays despite it and plays bigger than size.
McKinney wins with smarts and has good technique to his game. He rose up draft boards quickly during the college season with how strong he played against good competition.
Fit with Broncos
* See video above.
Grade: No. 18 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Mid-Round 1
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.