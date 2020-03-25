Finding Broncos: Xavier McKinney, DB, Alabama | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 201

Arms: 30-7/8 inches

Hands: 8-5/8 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.63 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 19 reps

Vertical Jump: 36 inches

Broad Jump: 122 inches

Stats

Pros

Praised for leadership & football IQ

Versatile with the ability to do multiple things on defense

Has good clean & smart angles

Tremendous blitzer

Burst is tremendous to close quickly

Has good ball tracking

Change of direction is outstanding

Has a smooth backpedal when playing closer to the line

Agile & fluid

Has good speed but helped by smart angles

Does a good job of reading the QB

Looks for the opportunity to jump routes

Reads route combinations & adjusts his coverage

Good reliable tackler

Cons

Ball production doesn’t match his ball skills

Can get impatient & give up positioning

Will allow separation because of focus on reading the QB

Needs more consistent gathering before tackling

South Carolina exposed issues he has deeper downfield

Better vs. rub routes is a must

Will attempt to bait throws & get beat with overconfidence

Bigger receivers cause him problems

Overview

Xavier McKinney brings tremendous versatility to a defense, with his ability to line up in multiple positions. There are some who may be concerned because of the size, but he makes big plays despite it and plays bigger than size.

McKinney wins with smarts and has good technique to his game. He rose up draft boards quickly during the college season with how strong he played against good competition.

Fit with Broncos

* See video above.

Grade: No. 18 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Mid-Round 1

