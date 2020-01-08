5 Later-Round CBs Broncos can Target on Draft Day as Potential Harris, Jr. Replacements

After watching the Denver Broncos secondary struggle for most of the 2019 season, they need help from top to bottom. Some of that help can come via free agency with how good the projected cornerbacks look, but that will be costly for the Broncos.

If Denver wants to go cheap, it can dig into a very deep cornerback draft class. There is a lot of talent starting with Jeffrey Okudah, Kristian Fulton, Trevon Diggs, and some others.

But the class doesn’t stop there. There are so many viable corners in 2020, but for some reason, many fans in Broncos Country think the draft is only about the first-round pick.

In the video above, I reveal five corners who can be drafted later on that the Broncos can target, but there are multiple others as well. Stanford Samuels from Florida State can likely be had later in the draft. He's an under-the-radar option that would work perfectly in the Broncos scheme.

It just can’t be understated how good and deep this cornerback class is. With how poorly Isaac Yiadom, Davantae Harris, and Duke Dawson were down the stretch, leading to multiple benchings, Denver has to really overhaul their cornerback room.

With the Broncos having nine draft picks now, with three more projected to be awarded via compensatory selections, they can afford to take a couple of corners in the class. It is too talented of a class to pass up on corners, especially with how poorly the ones on the team performed in 2019.

If the Broncos want to compete for the playoff spot in 2020, they need to see drastic improvements from their corners. Sound off in the comment section below on which corners you like and don't forget to hit the video above.

