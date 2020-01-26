5 Sleeper Tight End Prospects for Broncos in 2020 Draft

The Denver Broncos found a potential stud tight end in Noah Fant, but he still has a lot of growing to do. After him, though, the Broncos are lacking at tight end.

Jake Butt has struggled to stay on the field, while Jeff Heuerman is just another guy. Austin Fort showed potential last preseason, but he suffered a torn ACL before he could make an impact.

The best depth guy the Broncos had at tight end this past season, who actually has some upside, is Andrew Beck and most of his reps came as the reserve fullback when Andy Janovich was hurt early in the season and down the stretch. More help is needed at tight end for the Broncos but fortunately, there is some talent in the 2020 draft class flying under the radar.

It isn’t a good draft for tight ends, but some talent can be had.

Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic

Bryant is an athletic freak at tight end who can create big plays for an offense. He is a willing blocker and can be effective, but to be more than that at the NFL level, there will have to be drastic improvement to his technique.

Mitchell Wilcox, South Florida

Wilcox is versatile and reliable. He can block and be a solid receiver in the NFL. The versatility comes from where he can make an impact for an offense. In-line, in the slot, in the backfield, he can be moved all over. There will need to be work put in for him to improve his reading of defenses to find the soft spot in zone coverage.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati

One of the more underrated tight ends in the class. Deguara is a very capable receiver and a very sound blocker. He projects as a very good TE2 in the NFL and is a tremendous fit in the Broncos' scheme. While he isn’t overly athletic and has average size and length, he knows how to use positioning and technique to win.

Joey Magnifico, Memphis

Magnifico is a former linebacker, and it shows with his comfort in the trenches. He is a very capable blocker, but his technique does need to be refined for the NFL. As for his receiving skill-set, he is very underdeveloped and part of that is due to his usage. Despite that, Magnifico caught 41 passes for 698 yards over the last two seasons, which is an average of 17 yards per reception. His 2019 average of 16.8 yards per reception would be best among NFL tight ends with 20-plus catches. Underdeveloped, sure, but potential is there.

Stephen Sullivan, LSU

If Denver was after a receiving tight end, Sullivan would be a great option. He runs good routes, which likely stems from being a converted receiver. His athleticism is great, but he needs a lot of developing to be a football player, especially as a blocker. Sullivan reminds me of Darren Waller when he came out of Georgia Tech. I'm not saying their career paths will be the same, but their prospects entering the NFL were similar.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.