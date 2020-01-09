5 Sleeper WR Draft Options for Broncos to Build Around Lock

Courtland Sutton looked to be a true No. 1 receiver for the Denver Broncos in 2019. He looked so great, the Broncos need more from the receivers behind him to help not only the offense take the next level, but Sutton as well.

Tim Patrick had some good moments, but his inconsistencies screamed he is a depth receiver at most. His skill-set is quite similar to Sutton's, and that leads to some serious spacing issues for the offense, especially when you factor in Noah Fant.

Then there is DaeSean Hamilton, who was mostly missing from the offense for the season. He had a blocking role, which he was okay at doing, but they needed him to be a receiving weapon.

Entering the final two games of the season, Hamilton had a total of 167 yards. Those final two games he had 130 yards, which amounted to 44% of his yards for the entire season.

It's great that Hamilton finally seems to have emerged, but it is hard to trust that he'll step up and be a true No. 3 receiver, without providing him with any kind of competition. The Broncos need more, and Drew Lock needs more if they really want to reach new heights in 2020.

The good news for the Broncos is that the 2020 NFL Draft is the best receiver class ever. Yes, that means it is even better than the fabled 2014 receiver class that has gone on to do big things in the NFL.

Denver doesn’t have to draft a receiver early, but the depth of the class allows them to wait a little bit. In the video above, I reveal five wideouts, out of many, that the Broncos can look at later in the draft to complement Sutton and help Lock.

