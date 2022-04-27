Finding Broncos: Kaiir Elam | CB | Florida

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1.5

6-foot-1.5 Weight: 191 pounds

191 pounds Arms: 30-7/8 inches

30-7/8 inches Hands: 8-7/8 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.39 seconds

Stats

Pros

Has good size for the NFL.

He uses the boundary as an extra defender to tighten routes.

Doesn't bite on double moves often.

Still has room to grow but has shown tackling improvement.

Uses good positioning to turn contested catches in his favor.

Plays with a good cushion in off coverage that he is patient with.

Has loose hips and is smooth in his transition.

Plays with good balance in coverage.

Press technique is good.

Great agility to mirror in coverage.

Good and patient footwork.

Smooth mover.

Plays with his body in sync.

Has good ball skills but needs to do better securing the play.

Doesn't turn 21 until after the draft.

Played well consistently against NFL-caliber talent.

Praised for the intangibles off the field.

Plays a lot more comfortable keeping the play in front of him.

Eager and willing against the run.

Attacks the hands of the receivers.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Wasn't consistent with using his size against the run.

Needs to come to balance as a tackler.

Grabby hands when he hits panic mode.

Easy to stack in coverage when attacking deep.

Doesn't have the best timing when closing.

Needs to have a better read and react to route combinations.

Has to have a better balance with his eyes between the receiver and quarterback.

Took a step back in 2021 from what he put on tape in 2020.

Not very twitchy as an athlete.

Got called for penalties often.

His jam at the line isn't controlled, and will lose positioning often.

Timing to attack the catch point is lacking.

Doesn't always trust what he sees.

Ball production dropped year to year.

Overview

Entering the season, Kaiir Elam was one of the top three corners and has fallen some since then. He is still a borderline round one corner that has fallen primarily due to the strength of the corner class. However, his step back in his play in 2021 plays a factor, but he got on the right track as the season went on.

There is good versatility with Elam to play in press and off coverage, as well as man and zone coverage. However, his best fit is in a press-zone system and might be the scheme you get the most out of him in the NFL. While he may not have the top-flight potential for the NFL, he comes in as a good corner three option that can develop into one of the better number two corners in the NFL.

Fit with Broncos

If George Paton and the Broncos have a high priority on finding a potential long-term second corner to pair with Patrick Surtain II, then Elam would make sense. With his versatility in coverage schemes, he can fit into what Ejiro Evero brings to the Broncos' defense. In addition, he has the tenacity in coverage and physicality as a run defender to fit the mentality the Broncos want.

Elam would be a great piece for the depth at the position as the fourth corner on the roster. With Ronald Darby having only one entire season, the odds are they will have to turn to their depth at some point during the season. The drop-off from Darby to Elam isn't significant, and they could look to Elam after the season and move on from Darby to save some money.

Grade: Late Round 1

Where he Goes: Round 1/Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!