Finding Broncos: Devonte Wyatt | IDL | Georgia

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with one of the top interior defensive lineman.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Weight: 304 pounds
  • Arms: 32-5/8 inches
  • Hands: 9-7/8 inches

Combine Results

  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.77 seconds
  • Vertical Jump: 29 inches
  • Broad Jump: 111 inches

Stats

Pros

  • Wyatt has a strong punch that has good placement. 
  • His lateral agility and quickness make him hard to handle on the indie. 
  • He can do a great job at penetrating the A-gap with solid quickness. 
  • He keeps his eyes in the backfield and on the ball carrier. 
  • He can two-gap decently well for the most part. 
  • His change of direction ability is outstanding for as big as he is. 
  • Wyatt tested exceptionally well, considering his size. 
  • Wyatt has a consistent motor and hustle, and he is constantly working to make the play. 
  • He can pick and choose from many pass rush moves and counters. 
  • He saw tremendous improvement in his hand usage and technique over his time at Georgia. 

Cons

  • His length is acceptable, but you wish Wyatt were a little longer. 
  • His length can lead to issues as a pass rusher. 
  • He could do with more power in his anchor to handle combo or drive blocks. 
  • Wyatt needs to keep his head up in contact.
  • While he has power, he isn't one that will jolt or blow black blockers from that initial pop.  

Overview

Wyatt has quickly moved up the board and put his name in the hat for the best interior defensive lineman in the class. With how well he tested at the combine, and how he improved as much as he did as the season went on, it is obvious why he is on the rise. He does a good job creating pressure on the inside and is a strong run defender. 

There is also versatility with Wyatt to move along the line and play multiple techniques. He can also play in any scheme and gap system, which with how often teams change things up, adds more value to his draft stock. Even though he has some length concerns, he is still in that acceptable range, and it doesn't lead to many issues when getting after the ball carrier.  

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos could still use some depth on their interior defensive line, but with them not picking until 64th overall, Wyatt is unlikely to be there for them. He entered the draft cycle viewed as an early second-round pick, and now the expectation is for him to land in the top 20. 

It wouldn't be a bad move if he fell to a range where Denver could move up to get him. He fits with what they need and is looking for on their defensive line. Working opposite Dre'Mont Jones, with D.J. Jones working more inside, would put each defensive linemen in the best spot to succeed. It would also help out the edge rushers, especially when it came to the run. 

Randy Gregory has some issues as a run defender, and with Wyatt and D.J. Jones being able to eat up some space, Gregory's life would be made easier. Then you add another interior pass rusher with Dre'Mont Jones to help out the edges by making it harder for the quarterback to climb up in the pocket. 

Grade: Middle Round 1

Where he Goes: Mid/Late Round 1

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) recovers his fumble as he is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) during the second quarter during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
