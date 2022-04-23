Finding Broncos: Lewis Cine | S | Georgia

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 199 pounds

199 pounds Arms: 32-1/4 inches

32-1/4 inches Hands: 9-3/8 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.37 seconds

4.37 seconds Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches

36.5 inches Broad Jump: 133 inches

Stats

Pros

Plays with the aggressiveness and physicality of an NFL safety.

Stands out on special teams.

Stepped up when called upon.

Has excellent awareness in coverage.

Can be a boost to his teammates with some big hits.

Has great range on the backend.

Has good speed to recover.

Has short-area quickness and excellent closing burst.

Doesn't have injury concerns.

Plays with hustle and quickness.

Plays with good positioning when attacking the catch point.

Fluid movement and smooth with his change of direction.

Has good length and uses it to challenge the catch point consistently.

Showed steps of improvement each season.

Has the versatility to play in multiple roles and schemes.

Cons

His angles, when coming downhill, can be off.

Doesn't consistently sustain leverage against routes.

Backpedal isn't exactly smooth and fluid.

Needs to stick better to his assignment in man coverage.

Size and strength are fine, but nothing to get excited about.

Needs to better his eyes with a better balance between quarterback and receiver.

His lower body doesn't work in sync.

Lacks experience coming as a blitzer.

Finishing skills to secure the interception are lacking.

Not the best at tracking the ball.

Needs to bulk up some to help his consistency as a tackler.

Has to have better control when working as a tackler.

Overview

Lewis Cine is one of the top safeties in the class. He brings the physical and aggressive style of play teams to look for from their safeties in the NFL. However, they will need to work with his tackling technique and in the weight room to add extra mass to his frame.

With his speed and range, he flies all over the field, making an impact. He is tough coming downhill against the run but needs to have better angles to be more consistent. There are so many traits to work with, plus he checks the intangibles boxes, which is why some view him as a late first-round pick.

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos hold the 64th overall pick, and Cine is expected to go in the top-40 at the very least. In his pre-draft press conference, George Paton talked about potentially trading up into the early second-round pick. So if Cine falls, he will make sense for Denver to trade up for.

Justin Simmons mans one of the starting safety spots, but there is a competition for the starting job next to him. Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns are in that competition, and Cine would round out the safety room. The odds would be on Cine to be the other starter, but with the usage of nickel and dime packages, Sterns and Jackson could still see the field often.

With the safety position's value and its strong safety class, it may not be the best move to trade additional capital to get Cine.

Grade: Early Round 2

Where he Goes: Round 1/Round 2

